Bitcoin & Co: “Better now than later” – this is how it continues after the China shock

China is once again tightening its tone towards decentralized cryptocurrency and thus caused great uncertainty in the market and in some cases significant losses in Bitcoin and Co. on Friday, industry observers do not see any reason for panic, on the contrary: They sense good chances of a swift rebound.

What the Chinese central bank has now announced is weeks, sometimes even months, old. The only thing that is comparatively new is that Beijing now wants to pool and better coordinate the forces of the state authorities in order to take action against the activities of Chinese financial companies in the crypto sector.

Little understanding in the crypto industry



Nomura Securities analyst Charlie McElligott cannot understand all the fuss. “The Chinese authorities have published such statements for ages,” he wrote in a first reaction on Friday. Nevertheless, the courses reacted violently to the supposed news and liquidations on the futures markets additionally fueled the setback.

Crypto trader Rekt Capital shares the same footprint on Twitter: Bitcoin investors who have been around long enough would already be familiar with the various varieties of the China panic. It is the new, less experienced market participants who are most affected. “Your panic sales are fueling the current downturn,” he wrote on Twitter.

#BTC Investors who have been in the market for a while have heard many different iterations of FUD from China But newer investors, unarmed with this experience, are the ones who are affected most Their panic selling is what is fueling this recent downside#Crypto #Bitcoin – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) September 24, 2021

It is also long-term investors and observers who point out that almost exactly four years ago China caused a stir and heavy losses with a “crypto ban”. At that time, Bitcoin even crashed by 30 percent, but made up the losses within a few weeks and a quarter of a year later it reached its all-time high above $ 20,000.









Take a deep breath, carry on



David Tawil from ProChain Capital sees the government in Beijing confronted with a number of systemic challenges, for example from Evergrande, the real estate market, declining economic growth or the crypto market. In his estimation, China is serious this time and he does not expect the government to change its tough stance in the short term.

“If this step is inevitable, it is better to take it now than later. So the investors can digest the shock and move on, ”said Tawil Bloomberg.

Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

Even the Bloomberg analysts point out that an 8 percent setback for Bitcoin is nothing unusual – and the price has often reacted with a significant rebound in the past. With this in mind, investors should keep calm and not throw the gun in the towel. Courageous newcomers shouldn’t fall into the trap, but they can use a rebound in the next few days to buy.