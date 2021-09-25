Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeNewsAfter 33 years: is Denzel Washington's marriage about to end?
News

After 33 years: is Denzel Washington’s marriage about to end?

By Sonia Gupta
0
37




How sad: After 33 years of marriage, it should now be between actor Denzel Washington (61) and his wife Pauletta Washington (66) severe crisis. According to new information, the relationship between the two is even on the verge of end!

Like an insider loudly Bossip reveals that the Oscar winner’s bond for life is just a show. Another friend also chats: “The marriage of the two is on its last legs.” Reason for the relationship problems of Denzel and Pauletta are supposed to be the actor’s constant affairs. He is said to have betrayed his wife several times in recent years. Fortunately, speculations about a marriage have never come true so far.

Some relationships between Hollywood dream couples have already broken this year. Especially the end of Angelina Jolie (41) and Brad Pitt (52) recently shook fans. Mary J. Blige (45) and Martin Kendu Isaacs also ended their marriage this year. There can Denzels Fans just hope that he and Pauletta are not the neighbors in this unlucky year!

As is currently the case with the divorce crisis between Angelina and Brad looks like you can see here:

Denzel Washington and Halle Berry at the 2002 Oscars
Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, 2007

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, 2007


Previous articleDid her father want to shoot Johnny Depp?
Next articleStock exchange at the end of the week, gold, Bitcoin, Bundestag election special with votes on climate, economy
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv