After 33 years: is Denzel Washington’s marriage about to end?

How sad: After 33 years of marriage, it should now be between actor Denzel Washington (61) and his wife Pauletta Washington (66) severe crisis. According to new information, the relationship between the two is even on the verge of end!

Like an insider loudly Bossip reveals that the Oscar winner’s bond for life is just a show. Another friend also chats: “The marriage of the two is on its last legs.” Reason for the relationship problems of Denzel and Pauletta are supposed to be the actor’s constant affairs. He is said to have betrayed his wife several times in recent years. Fortunately, speculations about a marriage have never come true so far.

Some relationships between Hollywood dream couples have already broken this year. Especially the end of Angelina Jolie (41) and Brad Pitt (52) recently shook fans. Mary J. Blige (45) and Martin Kendu Isaacs also ended their marriage this year. There can Denzels Fans just hope that he and Pauletta are not the neighbors in this unlucky year!

As is currently the case with the divorce crisis between Angelina and Brad looks like you can see here:

advertisement







Denzel Washington and Halle Berry at the 2002 Oscars

advertisement

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, 2007

advertisement



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz