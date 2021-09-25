3 mistakes have slowly torn the fantasy epic with Johnny Depp into the abyss

When Pirates of the Caribbean hit theaters 18 years ago, the lavish Disney blockbuster was anything but certain. Last but not least, the pirate film has been considered a box office poison since the massive flop of Die Piratenbraut. In the end, the playful mixture convinced Action, fantasy and adventure but all along the line.

The sequels were quickly decided: Directed by Gore Verbinski, two more films were made, which together with the first part make a great trilogy. When the fourth part, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, came to the cinemas in 2011, the series fell into disarray. We found three reasons why this is so.

Today and tomorrow on TV: The fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie will run tonight at 8:15 p.m. on Sat.1. Tomorrow the fifth part, Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar's Vengeance, will follow at the same time, also on Sat.1.

Reason 1: The focus on Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow

Even if it often seems like Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is the hero of the story, this burden is spread throughout the first few films on three shoulders. Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) are at least as important as Jack Sparrow. In retrospect, they are even more important.

Here you can watch the trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 4:

Pirates of the Caribbean 4 – Trailer (German) HD

This becomes clear in Pirates of the Caribbean 4, when Jack Sparrow is on his own for the first time and stumbles through an adventure without a red thread. The series suddenly her heart is missing, your weight. As much fun as it is to follow Sparrow as a planned pirate captain between genius and chance through the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is the best proof that he cannot carry a whole film on his shoulders.

Reason 2: Pirates of the Caribbean 4 gives away all new figures

The absence of Elizabeth and Will weighs heavily. Pirates of the Caribbean 4 does not succeed in establishing the new characters properly either. This is particularly noticeable with the mermaid Syrena (Astrid Bergès-Frisbey) and the missionary Philip (Sam Claflin). Both figures are obvious created as a replacement for Elizabeth Will.









The series doesn’t pay nearly the same amount of attention as their role models. Bergès-Frisbey and Claflin desperately fight for every minute of screen time. Even if they are in the picture their figures remain pale. No wonder that they have completely disappeared from the curse of the Caribbean cosmos on Stranger Tides.

© Disney Pirates of the Caribbean 4

Syrena and Philip aren’t the only newcomers to be thrown straight overboard after Pirates of the Caribbean 4. We also have Ian McShanes Blackbeard and Angelica played by Penélope Cruz never heard from again. This is particularly unfortunate because the casting is perfect in both cases.

Reason 3: Rob Marshall is definitely not a Gore Verbinski

As painful as it is to see how under-challenged Cruz and McShane are in the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie: The Turn on an artistic level that was thrown off course, was the change of direction. Gore Verbinski’s films are closely linked and allow funny images to flow smoothly into eerie sequences. Rob Marshall brings far less vision to his pirate adventure.

Verbinski’s finesse is missing in his staging – and much worse: the feeling. Each part of the original trilogy has its own character and brings the worlds in which it moves to life. Many things are at work in Pirates of the Caribbean 4 forced and not dynamic. Where Verbinski rises to the master of the giant vortex at the end of Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End, Marshall is torn into the depths.

The future of the series is uncertain. Pirates of the Caribbean 5 has only partially stabilized the franchise for Disney. It is questionable whether we will ever see Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow again. Most recently, rumors circulated about a Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off with Margot Robbie. Disney is unlikely to drop the brand entirely. Without one significant course correction however, the continuation will not be possible.

