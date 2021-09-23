Why the bull trend at Cardano is not over yet – deVere CEO Nigel Green

One look at the charts is enough and every crypto investor can see that Cardano is currently suffering. The digital asset is currently in decline along with the rest of the market suffering from the Evergrande situation in China. The market is on a downward trend as the biggest link to the market is the fact that Tether allegedly owns some of the Evergrande bonds.

This has had a major impact on the crypto market. Bitcoin fell to a monthly low on the news, and as the altcoins followed suit, Cardano also saw bearish prices. They hit lows that have not been seen since the rally began in August. Current indicators suggest that the market is prepared for a further decline. However, Nigel Green, CEO of deVere, believes that ADA may be down, but it’s far from the end.

Cardano’s run is not over yet

Green explained his reasons why Cardano’s lucky streak is far from over. The CEO referred to recent technological advances in the project, particularly the recent addition of smart contracts to the blockchain. Because of this, Green points out that the digital asset will soon hit new all-time highs.

Speaking to Insider, the CEO pointed out that Cardano currently has a reputation for being a “green” cryptocurrency. Coupled with a broader crypto market rally, Green sees the price of the digital asset rise to $ 4 by the end of 2021. Given the asset’s current price points, that would be a 91% increase to get to that point.









A big reason for Green’s optimistic stance on Cardano has to do with the network’s applications. The latest Smart Contracts functionality has now brought the booming decentralized financial market (DeFi) to Cardano. This means that the use cases of the blockchain have increased again. The deVere CEO said:

“Things to look at are the purpose of the cryptocurrency, how long it’s been in the market, market capitalization, and the solutions behind it. Cryptocurrencies that solve problems are likely to be more successful than those that don’t. The longer a cryptocurrency has been in the market, the more trust it has gained, and cryptocurrencies developed on strong networks will last longer, “Green told Insider.

Just as bullish for Ethereum

Green’s bullish outlook doesn’t just apply to Cardano. The CEO also stated that he was just as optimistic about Ethereum. The reasons for this are essentially the same as for Cardano. Both projects are important for users due to their extensive application possibilities and therefore have good prospects of an upturn in the market. Investor interest in the project has also increased, making it more valuable than most other projects on the market.

Ethereum, Green said, will outperform Bitcoin. Although the pioneering cryptocurrency is sure to return to its previous all-time high before the year ends, the CEO says. Given his stance, it’s not surprising that Green believes Ethereum will trade higher than bitcoin over the next five years.