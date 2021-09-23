USDC Market Cap Reaches $ 30 Billion; Circle and Plaid want to simplify transactions

Financial data aggregator Plaid and stablecoin issuer Circle have partnered to facilitate the transfer of money from banks to USDC. Circle’s partnership with Plaid is similar to Visa in that both allow better integration between Circle and networks. This allows users to convert stablecoins into traditional currencies more quickly.

On Wednesday, the total value of USDC in circulation reached $ 30 billion, according to a tweet from Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire. USDC is the eighth largest crypto coin by market capitalization at the moment.

Circle's chief strategy officer Dante Disparte said in a statement:









By integrating with Plaid, Circle is demonstrating – once again – how we are able to partner with technology and finance leaders in the payments industry. How can use the power of USDC to generate smooth economic activity.

Plaid is affiliated with banks around the world as well as several crypto companies, such as Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the United States. The Uniswap-friendly DeFi wallet Dharma, a startup for decentralized finance (DeFi), is one of them. Plaid has also confirmed its integration with another DeFi startup, Teller Finance. It aims to offer unsecured loans on the Ethereum blockchain.

Many startups use integration, as is the case with Linus, for example. His co-founder Matthew Hamilton commented:

The combination of Circle and Plaid has completely streamlined our company’s fiat-to-crypto operations.

Why is USDC a major breakthrough?

Like all digital content, digital dollars move at the speed of the internet. They are also safer and cheaper than existing payment systems. And they can be exchanged in the same way that we share online content. USDC is backed by fully reserved assets issued by regulated financial institutions. This allows you to exchange the coin 1: 1 for US dollars. Center is responsible for the administration of the stablecoin. It is a consortium responsible for financial, political and technical standards for stablecoins.

Circle Bank will get USDC buyers account details faster

Circle’s bank is the New York-based signature. It will pull the account details of consumers who value speed when buying cryptocurrencies through apps connected to Plaid. Signature integrates Circle into its blockchain-based platform. This makes it possible to make payments in real time. This platform is intended to enable future integrations of Circle products and services in Signature. The platform works every day of the week. Access is also possible on weekends. The connected networks aim to attract as many players in the crypto industry as possible.