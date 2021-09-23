This is how Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg trains

Train like Wahlberg
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg’s 5 fitness secrets
Mark Wahlberg is known for his toned body. Here he reveals how he can get filming days, family and 2 workouts a day under one roof. Plus: his favorite exercises
Scott Henderson, Ben Jhoty and Maximilian Immer
03/09/2020
In the gym, Mark Wahlberg looks visibly relaxed – even when he starts lifting kettlebells and swinging the workout hammer. Here he trains 3 times a week, sometimes with his wife Rhea Durham. Because Mark Wahlberg is not only one of the most sought-after actors and film producers in Hollywood, he also enjoys the reputation of a fitness fanatic – and rightly so. After all, there is hardly a gram of fat on the 48-year-old’s well-trained body. This is due to his 5 fitness secrets, which he reveals to us here.
Fitness Secret 1: You Need a Perfect Plan
And in Mark’s case, probably the fullest daily schedule that you can ever imagine. His day starts at 2:30 a.m. Then the believing Christian prays and after a short breakfast at 3.40 a.m. the first training begins. Then he takes a shower, eats something, plays a round of golf, eats something again and then treats himself to cryogenic therapy (daily). After another snack, it’s time to spend time with your family from 11 a.m. This is followed by lunch, meetings, business calls, picking up children from school and another snack before the second training session of the day follows at 4 p.m. He then takes another shower, has dinner with the family and goes to sleep at 7.30 p.m. All of this sounds incredibly ambitious – without a lot of perseverance, this program certainly cannot be mastered.
Fitness secret 2: You need an iron will
“I deal with myself in a very disciplined manner and always watch the clock in order to be able to adhere to my schedule precisely,” says Mark Wahlberg. This is the only way for him to take the space for 2 training units every day – and also to find time to play with his 4 children. “I try to show people that everyone can achieve their goals every day,” explains the actor, “but that only works with a good dose of discipline.”
Fitness Secret 3: Exercise At Home
Because that saves a lot of time and can be perfectly tailored to personal needs with the help of the appropriate devices. Superstar Mark Wahlberg probably has the best developed home gym in the USA. “I always wanted to have a home with my own individual fitness studio and where I can let off steam undisturbed,” says Wahlberg. However, with time alone it gets a bit boring. Because of this, the actor regularly invites friends to join him. This is how the 4 am club came into being – Mark Wahlberg’s early morning training group.
Fitness secret 4: an efficient workout
And preferably with buddies. Mark’s discipline and the fun of group training led him to join the global fitness movement F45 Training (www.f45training.com). Fellow combatants train together in a circle for 45 minutes, each exercise for 35 seconds at full power and then a 25-second break – this is how Wahlberg allegedly burns up to 750 calories in less than an hour. No matter how strenuous the high-intensity circuit workouts may be, the greatest challenge awaits the entrepreneur every day: his children. Two daughters and two sons each show him again and again that besides his own body and his Hollywood shoots there are things that he cannot control – and that grounds.
Fitness Secret 5: You Always Need a Positive Attitude
Especially for his kids, Mark Wahlberg wants to be a role model. “If you have the feeling that my workouts are work and torture for me, you don’t feel like exercising yourself. That’s why I try to always go into training positively even on bad days. I draw from the laughter and energy of my children again enjoy my training. “
This is what Mark Wahlberg’s circuit training looks like
35 seconds of full throttle per exercise, 25 seconds of rest – 10 times each
Exercise 1: Bear Walk
A. Stand on four feet, raise knees.
B. Take left hand and right foot one step forward. Alternating 4 steps forward and back again.
Exercise 2: skater jumps
A. Stand on your right foot, trunk forward, right arm to one side.
B. On the left foot, change arms.
Exercise 3: power skips
A. From a standing position, pull up your right knee and left arm bent.
B. Quickly lower your arm / leg again, continuing alternately.
Exercise 4: pull-ups
A. Reaching under the bar.
B. Pull up until your chin is over the bar. Back to A.
Every minute of training counts. Time is a precious commodity for Mark Wahlberg – nevertheless he tries to integrate at least two 45-minute training units into his daily schedule. And he is certain: Conclusion: “With an iron will you can achieve any goal in life.” Now it’s your turn!
