Ryan Gosling and his style – to be bought later

S.At least since the Oscar success of the film “La La Land” this year, men have also known him: Ryan Gosling, the Canadian actor who has found his fashionable niche somewhere between robust vintage pieces, white tuxedos on the red carpet and the charisma of a classic dairy boy.

To be honest, there are a lot of men out there who look better than Ryan Gosling or have more rough edges. Perhaps that was exactly the reason why the two TV comedians Joko and Klaas managed to smuggle in a gosling double at this year’s Echo Awards.

Style model without corners and edges

Edgelessness or not. Ryan Gosling is successful – as an actor, director and musician. A heartthrob – he has been in a relationship with Hollywood colleague Eva Mendes for years, but his ex-girlfriends include Sandra Bullock and Rachel McAdams. And for many men he is a style role model. But not because it always wears the complete looks of the trendy designers from head to toe or is meticulously styled. But because it seems as if Ryan Gosling is aware of his actual averageity, and therefore reaches for all the more significant fashion pieces.

also read Happy ending for Generation Y

Ryan Gosling’s signature garments to buy later.

1. Not just one plaid shirt, but several

Ryan Gosling’s collection of diamonds Source: Getty Images

Checkered shirts have been a persistent trend in the fashion market for decades and should be an integral part of every man’s wardrobe. No shirt exudes so much coolness. It became famous through musicians like Kurt Cobain and Elvis Presley – a little bit vintage, a little bit lumberjack. Ryan Gosling also benefits from this. So much so that he not only has a favorite checked shirt, but also several variants made of flannel fabric or cotton that can be worn with black or light-colored jeans, privately or at film premieres.

Source: Topman

For shopping: Checkered cotton shirt in yellow and brown from Topman.

Source: Mr. Porter

For shopping: “Pheasant Checked Twill Shirt” by Cordings.

Source: Mr. Porter

For shopping: “Slim-Fit Button-Down Shirt” by J. Crew.

2. Roll up your sleeves

He likes to wear the shirt with the sleeves rolled up – which makes every man look a few degrees cooler. The term “shirt-sleeved” originally comes from the fact that one appears without a jacket or jacket and thus appears more casual. By the way, you don’t just push your sleeves up somehow – to make it look really good, you should follow a certain tactic.

Source: FilmMagic

1. Open the buttons on the shirt. Fold the sleeves up once so that the button placket rests on the elbow.

2. Roll up the sleeves again so that the fabric now almost covers the cuff or the cuff.

3. Nevertheless, let the serve flash out slightly and, if necessary, pluck the tips out a little.

Why this? Because it lasts better. And because it looks neat and yet cool. Just like Ryan Gosling.

Source: H&M

For shopping: White slim-fit shirt by Topman.

3. Rock down your biker boots

Ryan Gossling in worn boots Source: FilmMagic

And really. Whether the iconic cognac-colored boots from the US label Red Wing or black vintage lace-up boots with worn caps – Ryan Gosling is seen in such heavy boots at press events or in the supermarket. He never wears skinny jeans, the trousers always have a loose boot cut. Logical, because (as the name suggests) these sit best on the shaft of the boots.

Source: Mr. Porter







For shopping: “875 Moc Leather Boots” by Red Wing Shoes.

Source: Mr. Porter

For shopping: “Felix Water-Resistant Polished-Leather Wingtip Brogue Boots” by O’Keeffe.

Source: Topman

For shopping: “Brogue Boots” leather boots from Topman.

4. In white: his legendary tuxedo look

At the 74th Golden Globe Awards Source: Getty Images / Getty Images North America

As supposedly rocky as his other signature pieces are, his styling for the Golden Globes was so classic and yet extravagant. A white tuxedo jacket – the only one of the invited crew – of course. By default, a tuxedo jacket should be black or dark blue, the white version is otherwise reserved for casual outdoor events. But not if you’re Ryan Gosling. It shows that the white tuxedo jacket is a wonderful option. And just looks a little cooler than the black classic.

Source: H&M

For shopping: white tuxedo jacket with black lapels by H&M.

Source: FilmMagic

If there is no reason to wear a tuxedo, Gosling still shows a slight tendency towards extravagance. Instead of a jacket made of conventional fabric, he likes to wear a variety of velvet.

Source: Mr. Porter

For shopping: “Burgundy Slim-Fit Stretch-Cotton Velvet Blazer” by Gucci.

5. The beard does the rest

A few years ago you could see Ryan Gosling without a beard, like here at a festival. Almost looks a bit boring Source: Getty Images / Getty Images North America

If you look back at past times, when the actor still showed himself without a beard, his boyish side is underlined by the lack of facial hair. Since the Canadian has left his beard three days long, his face has also become more expressive. This in turn complements well with the contrasting, very good side parting gel hairstyle, which is loosely combed backwards with a lot of pomade and a comb.

Source: Mr Porter

For shopping: “Soft Water Pomade” from Baxter California.

Source: Mr. Porter

For shopping: Nourishing beard oil from Dr. Harris.

Some of the links to the products used here lead to our affiliate partners. In other words, if you like our recommendations so much that you buy something, we will also benefit from them. This has no influence on your purchase.

Follow us under the name ICONISTbyicon on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.