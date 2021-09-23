Ripple Tests Central Bank Digital Currency – XRP Raises Above $ 1.0 By Investing.com



Investing.com – is now an established player in the field of cross-border payment solutions. The expertise acquired by the company has now led to a collaboration with the central bank of Bhutan.

The Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) is working flat out to improve financial inclusion. To achieve this goal, one would like to use a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Ripple Labs has developed a CBDC Private Ledger for precisely such applications.

“With the Ripple CBDC Private Ledger, central banks can access a network of CBDC ledgers. This enables complete interoperability in processing and at the same time guarantees financial and technological independence.”

The digital variant of the national currency Ngultrum is being tested in several different areas of application over various phases. In addition to retail, these include cross-border payment transactions and wholesaling.

“Our collaboration with Ripple is a testament to the potential of CBDCs. They offer an alternative and sustainable digital payment instrument in Bhutan. Ripple’s breakthrough technology will enable the testing of a CBDC with our existing payment infrastructure while ensuring efficient and affordable cross-border transfers.”

The decision to go with Ripple was made for a very specific reason – sustainability. The open source XRP Ledger is carbon neutral and 120,000 times more efficient than proof-of-work blockchains. Buthan attaches great importance to this, because after all, it is the only country in the world that can claim to be carbon negative.

Bhutan is generally progressive in terms of the monetary system, as the use of a CBDC is not the first innovation of the RMA. The central bank already has a system for the electronic transfer of large value and bulk payments (System Global Interchange for Financial Transactions – GIFT). This complements the government's Electronic Public Expenditure Management System (e-PEMS), which simplifies transactions between the government and the banking system.









Ripple is currently recording a gain of 6.26 percent at an XRP price of $ 1.0023. He can defend his sixth place against, because the market capitalization of $ 46.78 billion is above that of SOL with $ 43.74 billion.

