“Pitch Perfect” series planned with Adam DeVine

Action in Germany

The three-part film series “Pitch Perfect” is getting its own series. The industry magazine “Variety” reports. According to the report, none other than Adam DeVine (37) will play the lead role in this one. He will slip back into the role of Bumper Allen, which he played in the first two parts of the film.

The script was penned by Megan Amram (34). As a producer, among other things, as in the films, Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks (47) is listed. “Excited to expand the ‘Pitch Perfect’ universe again with the incredible Adam DeVine,” enthuses Banks in an Instagram story. According to the report, the plot takes place several years after the events in the films. Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career after one of his songs was successful in Berlin.







Is the old cast coming back?

It is still unclear whether other stars besides DeVine will celebrate their “Pitch Perfect” comeback in the series. Fans are probably hoping for the leading actresses Anna Kendrick (36) alias Beca, Rebel Wilson (41) alias Fat Amy, Brittany Snow (35) alias Chloe and Anna Camp (38) alias Aubrey. It is also not known when filming will begin.