Thursday, September 23, 2021
New role in the drama “Stu”

By Vimal Kumar
Mark Wahlberg: New role in the drama “Stu”

© IMAGO / ZUMA Press

03/23/2021 10:30 p.m.

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg will be in the movie “Stu”.

The busy actor, 49, was cast in the drama that marks the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross.

Little is known about the plot other than that it is a Christian-themed film that is loosely based on a true story.





