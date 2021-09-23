Mark Wahlberg: New role in the drama “Stu”

03/23/2021 10:30 p.m.

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg will be in the movie “Stu”.

The busy actor, 49, was cast in the drama that marks the directorial debut of Rosalind Ross.

Little is known about the plot other than that it is a Christian-themed film that is loosely based on a true story.









Wahlberg is a co-producer

But according to the industry journal “Deadline”, the project is an affair of the heart of Mark Wahlberg and has been in development for several years. Therefore, the Hollywood star is said to have seized the opportunity to move the project forward when a gap appeared in his schedule. In addition to directing, Ross has committed to writing the script for the film, while Wahlberg will produce the film with his manager Stephen Levinson and together with Jordan Foss.

Enthusiastic about the young director

Miky Lee and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers. However, further details are not yet known.

Mark was reportedly deeply impressed by filmmaker Ross and apparently knew she was the right person to bring the story to the big screen – another element that helped get the film into production. (Bang)