Madonna’s daughter shows up in Rihanna’s lingerie

Like her mother, Lourdes also shows herself to be lightly dressed on Instagram. Now the 24-year-old thrilled her fans with new photos only in underwear – and they came from none other than pop star Rihanna.

Almost 200,000 fans follow her on Instagram. Lourdes Leon usually sweetened their everyday lives with particularly extravagant photos. The daughter of pop icon Madonna likes to be revealing in lascivious poses on the social media platform.

In her latest snapshot, she wears even less fabric. The 24-year-old presents the new Rihanna lingerie collection to her followers. She poses for the camera in a blue vinyl bra and matching panties. Lourdes combined latex stockings in the same color. Large hoop earrings, eye-catching chains and bracelets complete the look.









The photos were taken as part of Rihanna’s catwalk show, which will air on September 24th on Amazon Prime. In 2018, the singer released Savage x Fenty for the first time. In the same year Lourdes also made her catwalk debut. Three years ago, Madonna’s daughter ran at New York Fashion Week.

She first worked as a model in 2016 – for Stella McCartney. “She is a free, inspiring and free-spirited young woman. Although she was born in the limelight, she has both feet firmly on the ground,” said the designer at the time. More and more modeling jobs followed. For example, she posed for a lingerie campaign for Juicy Couture and worked with designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Marc Jacobs.

Lourdes is the eldest daughter of Madonna. The girl’s father is her former personal trainer Carlos Leon. In addition, the singer has another biological child, Rocco, who is now 21 years old. David, Stelle, Estere and Mercy were adopted by Madonna.