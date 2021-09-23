Johnny Depp: “Nobody is safe”

The San Sebastian Film Festival honored Johnny Depp. The Hollywood star also spoke about the “Cancel Culture”.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, 58, received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. During his performance in Spain, the actor also spoke about the so-called “Cancel Culture”, which he called “a very complex situation”.

Depp had lost a libel case against a British newspaper in 2020, which had called him a “woman thug”. Nobody is safe from the “immediate agitation”, said the 58-year-old according to “Variety” during a press conference.









Johnny Depp: “It got out of hand”



Depp said, among other things: “The various movements that came out of it – certainly with the best of intentions – but it has now gotten so out of hand that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you.” It only takes one sentence to pull the rug from under someone’s feet, says Depp.

It didn’t just happen to him, he is said to have further explained, apparently without going into what he meant. “This has happened to a lot of people. These kinds of things have happened to women, men and children who have suffered various kinds of inconveniences, and unfortunately at some point they start to think that this is normal.”

Award ceremony in the criticism



Last year Johnny Depp sued the editors of the British tabloid “The Sun”. He cracked down on claims he was violent while married to ex-wife Amber Heard, 35. The judge dismissed the complaint.

After the trial, the actor said he had been asked to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts series. The decision of the Spanish festival to present Depp with the “Donostia Award” was sharply criticized from various quarters.

Source used: variety.com

CodeList