Hollywood: Nicole Kidman is heading for a new career high point

Nicole Kidman is a superstar and cash poison, queen of the lifted and organic farmer. After her career advancement, things went downhill. Why her life is now reaching a climax.

She does a lot of sports and is passionate about collecting old clothes. Well, that’s it for normal. Because the rest of this woman is a story of extremes. Extremely just how the view of Nicole Kidman has changed within just a few years. In 2008 the star was still raving about: “A long-legged elf with skin like lemon ice cream, who, before the eyes of the world, transformed from a red-haired, freckled up-and-coming star from Down Under into untouchable Hollywood nobility.” And just five years later the FAS judged “this Ghost of a former Hollywood star “, she was” disfigured by botox injections and skin tightening “. Yes, amazing!

How Nicole Kidman once rose to the Hollywood nobility

But the Australian’s 50-year life is also extreme. To describe just two life curves: her father was a biochemist, her mother a senior nurse – and when the latter fell ill with breast cancer, Nicole broke off her film career, which was flourishing at an early age, to train as a massage therapist. With some delay, however, she became one of the leading actresses, earned up to 16 million dollars per film, supports breast cancer research with a lot of money to this day, is a Unicef ​​ambassador.

And she formed the Hollywood dream couple with Scientology poster boy Tom Cruise after appearing together in the racing drama “Days of Thunder” (1990). When she played her husband on the wall eleven years later in “Eyes Wide Shut” (Kubrick’s film adaptation of Schnitzler’s “Traumnovelle”), it was a twofold turning point: The couple separated shortly afterwards, the two children who had been adopted together stayed with him and the sect – and Kidman, who later married the country singer Keith Urban and lives with him and two children on an organic ranch in their home country, became a crazy case.









Blockbuster cash poison: these Nicole Kidman films failed

For her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in “The Hours” she received an Oscar, in Lars von Trier’s “Dogville” she electrified, in “Moulin Rouge” and “The Others” she shone through her shadows. For blockbuster cinema, on the other hand, it became a box office poison: from “Australia” to “Queen of the Desert”, ojemine.

The ironic thing about it: Your struggle against aging, which was becoming visible, was probably a struggle for the beautiful surface appearance of the industry – but it was always best cast in the ugly, getting under your skin world of drama and psychological thrillers. With that she finally climbed to new heights. Awarded best actress on the theater stage for “Photograph 51” in London, honored as best leading and supporting role on US television for the series “Big Little Lies”, praised in the film “Die Verführten” alongside Collin Farrell. And from today Nicole Kidman can also be seen with him in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” (read the review here) – a ghostly thriller, crazy, what else?