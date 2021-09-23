Thursday, September 23, 2021
George Clooney: He writes letters to his wife Amal a lot

By Sonia Gupta
© Getty Images

Even after six years of marriage, George and Amal Clooney appear to be in a very romantic relationship. They even write letters to each other.

George Clooney, 59, and his wife Amal, 42, have been married for more than six years. The two tied the knot in September 2014, their love crowned a little less than three years later the twins Alexander and Ella, 3, who Amal Clooney gave birth to in June 2017. Even today, the relationship between the two is apparently very romantic, as the Hollywood megastar suggests in an interview with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).




Romantic weekend and letters

In the recently published interview, Clooney says that the two spend a weekend together every year without the children and write these letters. But that’s not all. The two also write letters to each other every few weeks, “even in lockdown,” as the actor says. “I’ll write a letter and put it on her desk or she’ll write one and put it under my pillow.”

George Clooney collects letters

Clooney is a big fan of letters. Text messages would just feel different. In his house he had hung framed letters from Paul Newman (1925-2008), Walter Cronkite (1916-2009) and Gregory Peck (1916-2003), one of his great role models. Perhaps this is a kind of “generation thing” that will no longer exist in 20 years. Letters simply showed that “someone sat down and wrote to him”.

