Deutsche Börse offers crypto ETNs on Cardano, Stellar, Polkadot, Solana and Tezos

23.09.2021





Since Thursday, six new Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) on crypto currencies from the provider 21Shares have been tradable via Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For the first time, these offer investors access to the performance of Cardano, Stellar and Tezos as well as a crypto basket index. The latter shows the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies currently consisting of Bitcoin, Polkadot, Ethereum, Cosmos and Cardano. In addition, two ETNs allow participation in the performance of Polkadot and Solana. All 21Shares ETNs are secured by the respective cryptocurrency.