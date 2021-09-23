Bitcoin Future Analysis: Consolidation Complete | Investing.com

Dear traders,

it has been under noticeable pressure for the past few weeks after the cryptocurrency approached its final target around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around $ 51,466 earlier this month. The discounts reached at times down to the 200-day average at around 40,000 US dollars, the spectacle was accompanied by a three-wave corrective movement. Therefore, the assumption of a normal consolidation can be made, according to which there could now be a renewed upward movement even with price potential back to the current record highs from mid-April.



Long chance:

If the current momentum can be used, another wave of buying could initially follow the interim highs of mid-September around 48,572 US dollars above 45,000 US dollars. Another target above could ultimately represent the current monthly high of 53,084 US dollars for the. In the medium term, a larger wave of purchases could even make itself felt through a price increase back to the record highs from mid-April at 65,497 points. If, on the other hand, it goes below the current weekly lows, losses to the interim lows from early August at 37,250 US dollars would threaten, including 36,000 US dollars.

Resistors: $ 44,200 / 46,627 / 47,577 / 48,572 / 49,807 / $ 50,539

Supports: $ 42,339 / 41,872 / 40,000 / 39,298 / 38,344 / 37,227 US dollars



Daily chart:









Bitcoin Future in USD; Daily, local time (GMT + 1); The price of the crypto pair at the time the analysis was made $ 43,527; Trading place: MarketsX; 14:00 clock