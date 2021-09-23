Bitcoin back over $ 43,000

The sharp correction that threatened to drag Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins down to critical levels is over as real estate giant Evergrande informed investors it wanted to pay its debts on time. The markets around the world are feeling safer again and this can also be seen in stocks, as well as Bitcoin and Altcoins, which have all recovered.

After falling quickly to below $ 40,000 on September 21, Bitcoin (BTC) is now back above $ 43,300 and Ether (ETH) has climbed back to over $ 3,000. The altcoins have also recovered strongly. Many were able to record up to 15 percent growth.

Top 7 coins with the highest rate changes in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Based on data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView, Livepeer (LPT), COTI (COTI) and Axie Infinity (AXS) were the biggest winners in the past 24 hours.

Livepeer now listed on Web3 Index

Livepeer is a decentralized video streaming platform that is based on Ethereum and aims to become an alternative to already established solutions.

The VORTECS ™ Score from Cointelegraph Markets Pro already delivered a positive outlook for LPT on September 21, prior to the recent price increase.

The VORTECS ™ Score, calculated exclusively by Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions. These are derived from a combination of data such as market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus LPT course. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As can be seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for LPT rose gradually on September 20th, reaching a high of 71 on September 21st. 19 hours later, the price rose 36 percent.

The share price increase at LPT followed the begin the Web3 Index, which Livepeer listed as one of the first projects. This helped the project to become more widely known.

COTI publishes “Tech” white paper

COTI is an enterprise-grade fintech platform focused on decentralized payments. In the past 24 hours, the project was the second biggest winner.









The VORTECS ™ Score from Cointelegraph Markets Pro already provided a positive outlook for COTI on September 21, prior to the recent price increase.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus COTI course. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As can be seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for COTI went into the green on September 21, hitting a high of 77. 10 hours later, the price rose 35 percent.

The recovery at COTI followed the publication of the technological white paper and the listing of the token on Crypto.com.

Axie Infinity is recovering from a prolonged downtrend

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based trading and fighting game in which users can collect, breed, raise and fight against each other monsters that are represented on in-game tokens and are called Axies.

According to data from Coinatelegraph Markets Pro, market conditions have been favorable for AXS for some time.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) versus AXS course. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As can be seen in the above chart, the VORTECS ™ Score for AXS was already in the green for the past week and reached a peak of 82 on September 20th. 24 hours later, the price rose by 33 percent.

The price increase at AXS followed the listing of the token on Bitfinex. This announcement was picked up by the Cointelegraph Markets Pro ‘NewsQuakes ™’ alert system about 15 hours before the price began to rise.

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is now 1.921 trillion. US dollars and Bitcoin’s market share is 42.3 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author only and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every step of investing and trading carries a risk and one should research well before making a decision.