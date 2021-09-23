Thursday, September 23, 2021
Are Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky celebrating Christmas together?

By Sonia Gupta
What will the musicians look like in the next few days? Rihanna (32) and A $ AP Rocky (32) have been friends for years – but nothing more. Until now: They have actually been in a relationship for a few weeks now. Fans suspected this for a long time! Is the next step already following and Rihanna and A $ AP celebrate Christmas together? In any case, there are some indications that speak for this …

On December 23, the rapper landed with a lot of luggage in Barbados – the home of Rihanna, like Hollywood Life reported. The 32-year-old traveled to the Caribbean island a few days ago. So it stands to reason that the two lovebirds want to spend the holidays together in Rihanna’s home. During the pandemic, the two musicians spent a lot of time together and that eventually changed things, a source told the magazine.

So the rapper must have been pretty persistent. He is said to have had a crush on Rihanna for a long time, but the singer kept him in the “friend zone” for a long time, an informant revealed Us Weekly. Apparently friendship has now turned into love.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Forward Awards in London in December 2019
Rihanna in November 2019 in Hollywood
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in February 2020


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
