Are Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky celebrating Christmas together?

What will the musicians look like in the next few days? Rihanna (32) and A $ AP Rocky (32) have been friends for years – but nothing more. Until now: They have actually been in a relationship for a few weeks now. Fans suspected this for a long time! Is the next step already following and Rihanna and A $ AP celebrate Christmas together? In any case, there are some indications that speak for this …

On December 23, the rapper landed with a lot of luggage in Barbados – the home of Rihanna, like Hollywood Life reported. The 32-year-old traveled to the Caribbean island a few days ago. So it stands to reason that the two lovebirds want to spend the holidays together in Rihanna’s home. During the pandemic, the two musicians spent a lot of time together and that eventually changed things, a source told the magazine.

So the rapper must have been pretty persistent. He is said to have had a crush on Rihanna for a long time, but the singer kept him in the “friend zone” for a long time, an informant revealed Us Weekly. Apparently friendship has now turned into love.

A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Fashion Forward Awards in London in December 2019

Rihanna in November 2019 in Hollywood

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in February 2020

