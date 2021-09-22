Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Tuesday, 09/21/2021

SERIES September 21, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has put together the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This is how you can find the highlights from Tuesday’s television program.

“The Chancellery” – 8:15 pm in the first



In the lawyer series “Die Kanzlei” on ARD, attorney Markus Gellert (Herbert Knaup) is personally affected by a case tonight, because his ex-wife Maja (Sonsee Neu) is accused of a crime. Maja is said to have beaten her partner to death after she found out that he was a marriage swindler. Gellert believes in Maya’s innocence and tries to prove it. At the same time, Gudrun (Katrin Pollitt) searches for clues in the apartment of the dead fraudster and tracks down a completely different suspect.

“Daughter-in-law wanted” – 8:15 pm on RTL



The documentary soap “Wanted: Daughter-in-Law” is running on RTL tonight, in which single men finally want to meet their great love. Therefore they turn to Vera Int-Veen, who goes with them to find the woman of their dreams. The moderator introduces the men to several women who will stay with them for a few days and thus get to know the everyday life and the family of the singles. The mothers-in-law also have a say in the choice of a partner.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” – 8:15 pm at ProSieben



Today ProSieben shows you the fantasy film “X-Men: Apocalypse”. In the film, the legendary mutant Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) comes to life again after several years and learns that it is no longer the mutants, but the people who have supremacy in the world. Together with loyal mutants, Apocalypse wants to change this. But the X-Men around Professor X (James McAvoy) and Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) stand in his way.









“Evolution” – 8:15 pm at Kabel Eins



Tonight on Kabel eins you will see the comedy “Evolution”, which is a parody of science fiction films from the 50s. The film is about the researcher Harry Block (Orlando Jones), who, together with the teacher Ire Kane (David Duchovny), discovered a massive rock in the desert that had recently fallen from space to earth. The stone contains microorganisms that can develop particularly quickly. These new forms of life pose a threat to living beings on earth.

“Bit of conscience – the meat experiment” – 8:15 pm at Vox



Tonight you will experience the documentary series “GewissensBISSE – the meat experiment” on Vox. Five meat-eating families are given two animals to look after for four weeks. They should learn more about the animals and how to keep them appropriately. At the end of the month, every family has to make a big decision: Should the animals be slaughtered, or will the family decide on a vegetarian life from now on and spare the animals?

“Lucifer” (season 4, episodes 9-10) – 8:15 pm on Sky One



On Sky One you can see two episodes of Season 4 “Lucifer” at prime time today. In these, Chloe (Lauren German) is very worried about Lucifer (Tom Ellis) because he has received a revelation through which he is beginning to change physically. In addition, Los Angeles is haunted by murderous demons that Lucifer has to fend off so that his loved ones are not endangered.

“Love on the Spectrum” Season 2 on Netflix



Netflix is ​​launching Season 2 of the Reality Series “Love on the Spectrum” today, which tells of people on the autism spectrum looking for a relationship. Fans of the series can look forward to many familiar faces from Season 1, but there are also new candidates to see who want to finally fall in love. The new season not only has first dates, romantic moments and embarrassing mistakes, but even a wedding.

