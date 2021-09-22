What if ….? – Midseason trailer + Hit Monkey teaser – Start Just Beyond

++ Update from 09/21/2021: Wednesdays is Marvel’s What If …?Day, and so is the teaser for the new one Episode 7 there – and she brings the beautiful hair back – uh – Thor. ^^ And asks what if the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) would be an only child. So you won’t get to see Loki too, but Jane (Natalie Portman). This one Teaser and another clip to:

What If … Thor was an Only Child? Discover the answer in a new episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3x0iIfARUe – What if …? (@whatifofficial) September 21, 2021

At the bottom you can also find one new Thor poster attached to it. This is also Marvel:

Teaser & Start “Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”

On November 17th starts in the USA at Hulu the animated series Marvel’s hit Monkey, which in this country then safely in the starRange at Disney + should wander. Because that’s animation fun for adults. This one first teaser to the Japanese snow monkey and contract killer! Sounds weird, it is too:

“Marvel’s Hit -Monkey” Season 1 Teaser 1

++ News from 09/15/2021: The spoiler-free in advance: Disney + of course also has one Halloween program in petto, this includes specials such as LEGO Star Wars scary stories and Muppets – Haunted Mansion also the new series Just beyond. The anthology series is based on RL Stines Boom!-Graphic Novel series, meanwhile a poster and the start is there: On October 13th is it starting. Here is the poster:









Sorry in advance for keeping you up at night. ???????? JustBeyond, the all-new Original Series from the world of RL Stine, is streaming October 13. Hallowstream pic.twitter.com/bePzucgPGv – Disney + (@disneyplus) September 8, 2021

Each episode tells amazing and thought-provoking stories about a reality that is beyond what we know. Each with new characters who have to embark on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world full of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

With the zombie episode of Marvel’s What If …? Has Disney + basically already the Halloween season has rang in, now there is a trailer for the remaining episodes and more – for this, of course, spoiler warning:

Trailer, clip and poster for “What If …?”

Five episodes of Marvel’s What If …? are already through how to proceed, not only reveals Clip and poster for episode 6, which revolves around what if Killmonger saved Tony Stark. Also a Midseason trailer is there who, in addition to first recap scenes, also presents new scenes for the episodes that are still open. You can find everything attached below. The new episode goes tomorrow at Disney + on-line.

Why stop at one hero when we can show you all of them? Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf continues with brand new episodes streaming Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OClzZgVruP – What if …? (@whatifofficial) September 14, 2021