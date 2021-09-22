UNI moves above $ 20 as crypto market rebounds

The main hurdles are likely to be around the 20 EMA and then the 50 SMA as shown on the 4-hour chart.

Uniswap (UNI) is looking to bounce back after an extended downtrend exacerbated by the crypto sell-off this week.

The technical outlook for Uniswap price suggests a possible rebound above $ 20, with a higher closing price on the 4-hour chart. However, as the RSI, MACD and moving average curves show, there is a possibility that UNI / USD will once again see lower levels before rebounding along with the broader market.

Uniswap price development

At the time of this writing, the UNI rate has moved above the $ 20 mark, which is about 2% up on an hourly basis. Buyers will likely seek to retest the $ 20.52 level, a hurdle marked by the 0.236 fib level of the move from the high at $ 27.60 to the low at $ 18.33.

Should the positive picture consolidate, the bulls could target prices around $ 21.65 and then $ 23 (0.5 Fib level). A daily closing price above this range would allow buyers to target an expansion above $ 24 (0.618 Fib level).









UNI / USD 4 hour chart. Source: TradingView

On the flip side, given the outlook for the 20 EMA and 50 SMA, Uniswap may still struggle to break the broader bearish picture. The downward trajectory of the moving averages suggest that the short-term strength lies with the sellers. This bearish potential is also supported by the RSI, which is hovering in negative territory.

The MACD indicator, which predicts a fight for the bulls, also supports this assessment. On the 4-hour chart, the MACD is showing a bearish crossover and is below the zero line.

UNI / USD 4 hour chart. Source: TradingView

In this scenario, UNI / USD could give way under pressure from the selling side. Major support levels are at $ 18.30 and $ 17. With further losses, the bears should target the July lows of $ 14.50.