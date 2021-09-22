This is how Steven Spielberg reacts to his daughter Mikaela’s erotic career

Steven Spielberg’s daughter’s desire for a career also has something to do with film: Mikaela Spielberg makes pornographic films. With this she wants to fight against her shyness.

Steven Spielberg shot big movies like “ET”, “Jaws”, “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones”. His daughter Mikaela also works in film. Somehow. Because the 24-year-old makes sex films and sells them on the Internet. As Mika Sugar, her stage name, she shows herself during sex or masturbation.









She told her parents about her career plans via FaceTime. Now Mikaela reveals in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper how Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw reacted. “They were surprised but not disappointed,” recalls the porn actress. “My work has made me a better person, my parents can tell. And that’s why you accept my career choice.”

By shooting erotic films, the Spielberg daughter is fighting her own shyness, as she says. “I’m actually very shy and insecure when it comes to sex,” she admits. “My work helped me get over that. For me, making erotic films is an opportunity to live out my sexuality in a protected environment. I am a sex worker who is trapped in the body of a shy girl.”

Nevertheless, Mikaela points out that she is not necessarily the most successful actress because, according to her own statement, she “does not meet the classic beauty norms”.