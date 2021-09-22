The Batman – Will we soon see something from the penguin and Riddler? New trailer in October

Who else would have to Twilight-At times thought that heartthrob Robert Pattinson would one day play the lead role in a Christopher Nolan film alongside John David Washington and then follow in the legendary footsteps of fellow actors like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck?

Soon the 35-year-old Brit will transform from a teen vampire back into a bat and once again protect the residents of Gotham City from criminals like the penguin and Riddler.

In keeping with the annual Batman Day, which is celebrated on the 3rd Saturday in September by filmmakers and fans all over the world, director Matt Reeves and composer Michael Giacchino have spoken out on their social networks and let us share their hard and promising work there again.

While us Reeves, who also does sci / fi horror Cloverfield and two planet of monkeys-Streifen directed, kidnapped into his editing studio, where we have a new set from his comic film adaptation The Batman Giacchino’s followers are now all ears – he gives us a little foretaste of the film music: “We have worked hard on this work of art and can hardly wait to finally show you all what came out of it,” reports Giacchino full of euphoria.

New trailer will appear in a few weeks

But Reeves can hardly put his joy into words: “Wow, I’ve been away for a long time! But just in time for the occasion, I wanted to put my head out of the studio for a moment and let everyone know that it will be a really great pleasure for me to finally be able to show you more of our production in a few weeks, ”said Reeves, who is here very clearly reminds of the new trailer, which celebrates its world premiere on October 16 as part of the DC FanDome. Will Colin Farrell and Paul Dano alias Pinguin and Riddler also have an appearance in it? Most likely.

We probably won’t have any more Ben Affleck in the future, because after his two ensemble films Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (There was never a solo adventure, although this was originally planned) failed because of Nolan’s immense success his The Dark KnightTrilogy was another new start in the series on the to-do list at Warner Bros. and DC.









Also this strip in which Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Breathe) shines as the new Alfred, refrains from copying from the competition and, unlike almost all Marvel films, is much more aimed at an adult audience – Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne or Batman is said to be as tough as no other version before him.

In Reeves’ film we don’t get to know him as a shining hero, but as a broken man who often looks at the camera with pity rather than triumph. What does that mean for his enemies? We will find out in the cinema from March 3, 2022.

Wow, I have been away so long …! Just popping my head out of the editing room for a moment to say #HappyBatmanDay ! Can’t wait to share a lot more with you all four weeks from today at #DCFanDome ! (Sorry about the messy desk #LongHours) #TheBatman @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ye0u1xQo65 – Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 18, 2021

