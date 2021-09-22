+++ Stock market ticker +++ – Swiss stock exchange in the plus – Swissquote share after analyst comment with price jump – Bitcoin slipped briefly below 40,000 dollars

09:50

In the broad market, Swissquote will benefit from a target price increase. The share gains in the morning by up to 10 percent to 187.6 francs. It is currently still 6.2 percent up.

Credit Suisse increases the price target for the online bank to 212 from 158 francs and leaves the rating at “Outperform”. At the same time, the titles will be added to the “High Conviction Ideas” list. The strong sales growth should prove to be sustainable due to the wide range of products and the international orientation, writes analyst Andreas Brun. The greater brand awareness and the concentration on wealthy customers lead to continuous market share gains in Switzerland and Europe. Innovative services such as ePrivate banking, thematic funds, eForex or trading in crypto currencies enable cross-selling activities and the existing platform can be scaled at low cost, the expert continues. Against this background, the shares are valued favorably.

+++

09:40

Amid mounting criticism from regulators, fell Bitcoin on Wednesday night for the first time since August briefly below 40,000 dollars. In the course of the morning, the world’s largest cryptocurrency recovers and is currently trading at over 42,000 dollars.

Bitcoin broke a three-day losing streak, rising $ 42,132 on Wednesday morning. It had previously slipped to $ 39,625. Tokens such as Ether, Solana and Litecoin also fell slightly in the past 24 hours.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said his country is buying another 150 bitcoins. 150 coins have a value of approximately $ 6.4 million in US dollars, and El Salvador’s total bitcoin value, according to its president, would be about $ 29.7 million USD.https: //t.co/rYXICG2E4o – MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) September 22, 2021

+++

09:10

Of the Swiss stock market continues the recovery from the previous day on Wednesday and is picking up across the board in early trading. Shortly after the start of trading, the SMI was 0.6 percent higher at 11,858 points.

In addition to the shares of Richemont (+ 2.2%), the shares of Swatch (+ 3%), which have only been included in the SLI (no longer in the SMI) since the beginning of the week, are in demand. Barclays has resumed coverage of the two luxury goods stocks in an industry study with an “Overweight” rating. After the recent price declines, there are some buying opportunities in the luxury goods sector, the comment said.

The shares of banks CS (+ 2.2%) and UBS (+ 1.6%) as well as Julius Baer (+ 0.9%), which had fallen again the day before after the price slump on Monday, are now starting to recover .

In the lower ranks, Swissquote (pre-trading + 1.9%) will benefit from a target price increase. CS has increased the target price to 212 from 158 francs. The rating is “Outperform”.

+++

08:20

+++

08:05

the Swiss stock exchange is expected to open higher. According to pre-market data from Bank Julius Baer, ​​the SMI is up 0.5 percent.

All SMI stocks are trading higher, in some cases significantly. Richemont can gain 1.4 percent after a target price increase by Barclays.

In the broad market, too, there are signs of profits on a broad front.

+++

07:30

According to calculations by banks and brokerage houses, the Dax will start higher on Wednesday before the Fed’s decision in the evening. After the sell-off at the start of the week due to the difficulties of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande, the leading German index had recovered the day before. “There seems to be a growing understanding that the Evergrande collapse is more a question of when than if, and the real question is how the effects will be dealt with,” said Michael Hewson of trading firm CMC Markets. Relief was initially provided by the announcement that Evergrande would make a bond coupon payment of $ 35.9 million due this week. Investors were eagerly awaiting the results of the Fed’s interest rate meeting that evening.









Experts expect a clear signal to exit the crisis mode. In addition, the economists of the central bank present new forecasts on the development of the economy, the labor market and inflation. However, it is questionable whether the Fed will take a decision on this basis to cut securities purchases from the current $ 120 billion per month. Many stock exchange traders assume that the US monetary authorities will want to observe the economic development a little longer and will only present a timetable at a later central bank meeting

+++

06:35

According to pre-market data from IG Bank, the SMI is up 0.22 percent.

+++

06:10

the Asian stock markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday. The imbalance of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande made investors in Asia again to create. There was also uncertainty among investors in expectation that the US Federal Reserve could come one step closer to tapering. Most analysts assume, however, that the Fed will not go into detail: “Even if an announcement of the tapering is not expected, the dot plot could cause a positive surprise and force Powell to back down at the press conference “said Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at National Australia Bank.

Chinese shares fell less than feared as Evergrande negotiates a coupon payment with bondholders. The CSI 300 Index declined as much as 1.9% with financial and consumer discretionary stocks leading declines, before quickly paring losses https://t.co/kVhyPQ2PIG pic.twitter.com/kPcyL70J68 – Bloomberg Markets (@markets) September 22, 2021

The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 values, was 0.8 percent lower at 29,608 points. The broader Topix index fell 0.6 percent and stood at 2052 points.

The Shanghai stock exchange was unchanged. The index of the major companies in Shanghai and Shenzen came on the spot.

+++

05:55

in the asian currency trading the dollar gained 0.1 percent to 109.36 yen and stagnated at 6.4655 yuan. In relation to the Swiss currency, it was quoted 0.1 percent higher at 0.9240 francs. At the same time, the euro remained almost unchanged at 1.1725 dollars and rose 0.1 percent to 1.0834 francs. The pound sterling gained 0.1 percent to $ 1.3670.

+++

22:45

In view of robust economic data, the Wall street stabilized a little at the beginning of the week after the descent. The most important indices closed hardly changed on Tuesday. Some relief was provided by the fact that the chronic deficit in the US current account had risen less strongly than analysts had expected in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. In the construction industry, the number of newly started residential construction also increased more than expected, and the number of building permits increased unexpectedly and significantly.

The leading index Dow Jones Industrial had risen by around one percent before losing momentum again and closing 0.15 percent in the red at 33,919.84 points. At the beginning of the week, the Dow had lost around 1.8 percent. In particular, investors’ fear of the troubled Chinese real estate sector had sent prices down around the world.

The market-wide S&P 500 fell on Tuesday by 0.08 percent to 4354.19 meters. On the technology-heavy Nasdaq exchange, the Nasdaq 100 advanced by 0.10 percent to 15 027.77 points.

Uber, the ride-hailing and food delivery app, updated its forecast and predicts it could see an adjusted profit of up to $ 25 million in the current quarter https://t.co/cK8xABmEzC pic.twitter.com/6VmN62JNUS – Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

Among the individual values, all companies from the second row were a topic of conversation. Uber’s shares soared 11.5 percent. More than a decade after it was founded, the driving service broker has the prospect of its first operating profit – at least after deducting various costs. The company burned billions on its global expansion with the promise of later profits.

The Swiss gymnastics shoe manufacturer On Running made up for its losses on Monday, rising 7.3 percent to $ 38.64. On Monday, the share had fallen by over 7 percent.

+++

(cash / Reuters / AWP / Bloomberg)