Rimowa and Anomaly celebrate the return of travel with four superstars

The focus is on the return of travel after the long months of lockdown. This new beginning means something different for each of the four protagonists. Everyone describes him from a different perspective. The common parenthesis is the dish “Never Still”, that Patti Smith wrote specifically for Rimowa. Accordingly, the campaign consists of four individual films about the respective stars as well as a common, overarching hymn film, spoken by Patti Smith and by English musicians and DJs James xx was set to music.

The short films show snapshots from the lives of the various icons – including private recordings that they themselves provided. Once again, it is about gaining an intimate insight into the individual meaning of travel for everyone and finding out how they are redefining the topic for themselves after the Corona crisis. “Inspired by the global changes of the past two years, the campaign gets to the bottom of important questions about the new role of travel in our lives,” says Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO of Rimowa. Rimowa has always believed in targeted travel, which will become even more important in the future, says Bonnet-Masimbert.

The poem by Patti Smith is said to embody the restless spirit in all of us, explained Sebastian Lyman, Creative Director of Anomaly. “With the campaign we want to stimulate discussion, give hope and offer a differentiated perspective on the future of travel.”









Multi-talent Rihanna was stranded in California during the Corona crisis. During this time she found moments of calm from her otherwise crammed life and enjoyed the solitude in her Airstream caravan in the desert. Federer rediscovered his Swiss homeland during the lockdown. LeBron James enjoyed the opportunity to care more about his family and the LeBron James Family Foundation. Patti Smith, on the other hand, has retired to her bungalow on the New York peninsula The Rockaways and is now shown how she experiences Manhattan in a completely new way after her return to the metropolis. As with Anomaly’s first major Rimowa campaign three years ago, all of the films have now been directed by different directors and productions. At Rihanna led Gray Sorrenti The singer directed and photographed the stills shown in the spot. Roger Federer relies on footage material from Karim Hu Doo together. At LeBron James the recordings are from Philip Templeman other Jonas Lindstroem. Director Steven Sebring accompanied Patti Smith with his camera. The film productions involved in the overall work are BWGTBLD, Glam Productions, FireShot Productions, Iconoclast and WA. For the sound mix, the team became a composer and an advertising musician Wenke Kleine-Benne supports.

In the context of the new Rimowa campaign, you learn one thing by the way: creative director Veit Moeller has apparently already left the Berlin agency. In July 2020, the top-class new addition from local competitor Antoni was prominently announced. The agency does not reveal a word about his departure. It is only noticeable that Moeller does not appear in the credits of this extensive campaign. The professional network LinkedIn provides information: The highly decorated creative has also traveled and is now working as Creative Director Brand Design, Messenger, at the headquarters of Facebook in the USA. bu

