Reese Witherspoon is a “doer”

The ‘Ice Cold Angels’ actress is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood, and she also runs her own production company. When asked how she would define herself, the 45-year-old replied confidently: “I’ve worked in teams since I was 14, so I definitely think I’m a team leader at this point. I sure can I am a doer. I don’t like to talk about things for too long, I just like to do them. If it can’t be done, I like to do it and move on to the next thing. “

Over the years, the blonde beauty has also learned more about her talents and has become more determined in her projects. “I now know what I’m good at and I know what I’m not good at. As I got older, my passions became more intense. I really think like-minded people, who come together and work for a better world, make real change can, “explains Reese. In an interview with ‘Interview’ magazine, however, she also makes it clear that she is “first and foremost mom”. From her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, the actress has the children Ava (21) and Deacon (17), together with her husband Jim Toth she also raises their eight-year-old son Tennessee.