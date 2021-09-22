Portrait: Ryan Gosling: The movie’s new superstar

If James Bond could be Canadian too … Ryan Gosling is one of the movie’s new superstars. With a confused career and now a new high point.

There are supposed to be women who would prefer a large photo of Ryan Gosling at this point, they would be happy as they can never be with a text. That would be nice too, because you can already find the 36-year-old Canadian beautiful, not for nothing has he already been compared to the young Marlon Brando, and he also became a legend not only because of his charismatic acting skills.

Ryan Gosling plays the hero “K”, one of the leading roles in the movie “Blade Runner 2049”. Photo: Ian West, dpa

But it would be a shame about the no less beautiful stories from Gosling’s life that are now to be told here, as he is taking another step towards a superstar today: in the lead role of the continuation of the cult film, which starts with a lot of noise in the cinemas on Thursday “Blade Runner”.

Stories from Gosling’s life – for example about contradictions

The son of a salesman and a secretary, he was raised in the Mormon faith, which threatened asceticism with the devil. He was bullied and beaten back at school, diagnosed as having ADHD and even taken out of school altogether by his now divorced mother. But he played with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake at the age of twelve in Disney’s TV show “The Mickey Mouse Club”. And his first big roles: a neo-Nazi in “Inside a Skinhead” 2001, a suicide in “Stay” 2005, a crack addict in “Half Nelson” 2006, a guy who really loves a sex doll in “Lars and the Women” 2007 as well as a bank robber and stunt driver in “The Place Beyond the Pines” 2012. From Mormon boy to Disney boy to freak master? In any case, they were all really good films.









Stories about love

Some may also have wished that the film pair of last year’s Oscar-nominated musical resurrection “La La Land” with Emma Stone (who plays much better here) would be real – the one who actually sings and makes music in his indie band “Dead Man’s Bone” Gosling is loyally awarded to three women. After trying with Sandra Bullock and Rachel Adams, it has worked for over six years with the third colleague, the beautiful Eva Mendes (of whom you could actually show a large photo here), and the two have two daughters together.

Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) in a scene from the film “La La Land”. Photo: Dale Robinette, dpa

Stories of his success

Ever since his Hollywood breakthrough with “Drive” in 2011, he has been considered Mr. Cool, ideally cast as a taciturn, lonely drama hero. Core competence: big impact without doing much, expressing a lot without saying a lot. Well, well, maybe a big photo at this point wouldn’t have been so wrong after all.