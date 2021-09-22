Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Lottie Moss poses with OnlyFans star

By Arjun Sethi
September 21, 2021

Lottie Moss has recently been living a bare life

Your body is your new source of income! Lottie Moss has apparently had enough of being a dull model. During the corona pandemic, Kate Moss’ beautiful half-sister took care of a lucrative extra income. She has recently been on the Glow and OnlyFans platforms, where fans pay money for nude pictures of her. And apparently she can’t get enough of the hot lifestyle, as new photos show.

Her friends are OnlyFans stars too

Lottie Moss is completely absorbed in her new life. The 23-year-old has only developed a tendency to excessive, provocative nudity in the last few months, and now she’s taking advantage of exactly that. After all, hot photos are shot quickly when you are blessed with a flawless body like hers – and fans then easily let the tills ring. So Lottie might even make a small fortune with it.




To show how much she gives for her sideline, she now seems to have focused her entire life on it. This means that your friends also share their piquant job. One of them: OnlyFans model Alex Janai. Lottie has now posed with her for hot snapshots in suspenders and lingerie – one in all black, one in piggy pink. Almost looks like the two women have never done anything else.

And because nobody can resist a sexy duo, Lottie made the pictures available on her Instagram channel without further ado.

Parents don’t like the bare facts at all

Did the new photos cause a family quarrel again? It is well known that Lottie’s parents are not at all enthusiastic about their spicy extra income. (cch)

