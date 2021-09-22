Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom take 12 million for family mansion

By Arjun Sethi
October 21, 2020 – 7:43 pm clock

Prominent area

Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and the Royals Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry – they all have one thing in common: They live in the luxury area of ​​Montecito, not far from the coastal spot Santa Barbara and the Californian film metropolis Los Angeles. Now the 8,000-inhabitant town is becoming a little more prominent, because Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have also bought a pompous house for their small family – we are showing the first pictures of the million dollar villa.

Mediterranean look and a lot of luxury

Yes, the big city can be loud and uncomfortable – and even if Los Angeles has a lot to offer and offers many artists and actors an expensive home, more and more megastars are drawn to the surrounding area. Montecito in particular seems to be popular among Hollywood greats – not just since Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry bought their own property there after the media-effective Megxit.

For Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, too, the rocky land seems to be the perfect environment to start a new chapter in life with their small family. Your extravagant villa, which costs the equivalent of 12 million euros, is located on the edge of the Knollwood Drive at a stately height and offers not only access to the Buena Vista hiking area, but also a wonderful view over the city and the Pacific. According to “Variety”, the 8.9 hectare property consists of an oak-lined driveway including a spacious parking lot, which leads directly to the three-storey main building in Mediterranean style. Behind it there is a large garden including a palm park, pool and tennis court.




Here we show how luxurious bedrooms and living rooms are:

The bedroom of Katy Perry's and Orlando Bloom's Montecito mansion

The bedroom of Katy Perry’s and Orlando Bloom’s Montecito mansion

© ddp
The living room of Katy Perry's and Orlando Bloom's Montecito mansion

The living room of Katy Perry’s and Orlando Bloom’s Montecito mansion

© ddp

