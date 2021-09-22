Jennifer Lawrence: Movies, Series, and Biography

Career: Pretty ambitious, the JLaw

Jennifer Shrader Lawrence is the daughter of Gary Lawrence, a contractor and Karen Koch, who runs a holiday camp. She has two older brothers and is the only girl born into the Lawrence family in 50 years.

Although she shows enthusiasm for the stage at an early age, her parents only allow her to devote herself to acting after graduating from high school and so she completes the ambitious Lawrence graduated from school two years earlier. She then spends the summer in New York and initially appears as a young and fresh actress in some commercials. But that’s still a long way from being a Hollywood star. For Jennifer Lawrence, however, it was a first step towards TV and Hollywood.

Jennifer Lawrence made her debut in 2006 as an actress in the TV drama “Company Town“, Which is followed by guest roles in series, including in Monk (2006), Cold Case or Medium (2007). She celebrates her first small breakthrough with the recurring role in the TBS comedy The Bill Engvall Show (2007-09). As the eldest daughter of Bill Engvall, she appeared in 31 series episodes as Lauren Pearson and received the “Young Artist Award“Her first award.

But Jennifer Lawrence is more drawn to the big screen, where she for the first time in a small role in the romance “Garden party“(2008) appears. The young actress took on the first leading role in the same year in the indie drama “The Poker House“, Which won her an award at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

Also for her next role in Guillermo Arriaga’s directorial debut “On burning earth“(2008) alongside Oscar winners Charlize Theron and Kim Basinger Lawrence honored as best newcomer at the Venice Film Festival and attracts international attention.

First Oscar nomination at the age of 19

This was followed by the big breakthrough for the actress: She got the leading role in the four Oscar-nominated film “Winter’s Bone“(2010). Lawrence also received an Oscar nomination at the Academy Awards for her convincing portrayal of precocious Ree Dolly, who went in search of her father to save her home, as well as numerous other film awards, including the Golden Globe.

Although she dedicates her heart to indie cinema and then initially played the leading role in the romance “Like crazy“And in Jodie Foster’s drama”The Beaver“(Both in 2011) took over, it wasn’t long before Hollywood knocked on their door. In the blockbuster “X-Men: First decision“(2011), Lawrence slips into the skin of the blue mutant Raven / Mystique and embodies the character in the following parts of the franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence was able to play another leading role in the film series “The Hunger Games“Get hold of. Here she fights from 2012 as Katniss Everdeen in a utopian society against the cruel machinations of the elite. She becomes a role model for many young people who devoured the books of the same name by Suzanne Collins and now ran into the cinemas to make them into films. An audience of millions was loyal to her here for years, because other films about Panem followed.

She describes herself as a feminist and fights for equal rights for women, especially for equal pay. She also works with her colleagues Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson worked with the United Nations to raise awareness of poverty and hunger in the world.

First Oscar at the age of 22

Lawrence also stands for the mystery thriller “Devil You Know“(2012) in front of the camera and alongside Elisabeth Shue for the horror thriller “House at the End of the Street“(2012). The talented young actress is at the side of Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper and Julia Stiles in the drama “The Silver Linings Playbook“(2012) for which she received her first Oscar and Golden Globe for best actress.

Then you see JLaw again next to Cooper in the title role of the drama “Serena“(2014). What the sequels “The Hunger Games – Mockingjay: Part 1“And part 2 followed.









In the biopic “Joy“Jennifer Lawrence re-stars and is nominated again for the fourth time. However, it comes out empty-handed. She slips into the role of Mystique again in “X-Men: Apocalypse“In 2016. alongside Chris Pratt, she is in the sci-fi drama”Passengers“One of the party. She is said to have received $ 20 million for the role. In Steven Spielberg’s biopic “It’s What I Do“She plays the war photographer Lynsey Addario, who was captured by the army in Libya along with three colleagues.

engagement

On February 6, 2019, Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement to New York-based art dealer Cooke Maroney was announced after an affair that lasted only eight months. There have been rumors lately that the two are inseparable lovers, that lovebirds are circling around each other and that the engagement cannot be long in coming. However, there is no date for the actress’ wedding to Cooke Maroney.

Filmography by Jennifer Lawrence