Hugh Jackman: 15 Facts About the Australian Actor

Hugh Jackman laughed his way into the hearts of journalists at the 2017 Berlinale.

by Bernd Teichmann



Attractive, multi-talented and incredibly personable: everyone can agree on Hugh Jackman. At the moment he is creating a good mood in our cinemas with the dazzling musical “Greatest Showman”.

• In his new film, the heady musical “Greatest Showman”, Jackman plays the American Circus pioneer Phineas Taylor Barnum.

• Hugh Jackman was born on October 12, 1968 as a youngest of five children born in Sydney. His British parents Grace and Christopher John had emigrated to Australia the year before. The two divorced when Hugh was eight years old. He stayed Down Under with his father and two brothers, his mother went back to England with his two sisters.

•He wanted actually become a journalist and studied communication sciences at the University of Technology in Sydney, but found his hobby, acting, so much that he enrolled at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts in Perth.

•His played first role Hugh in 1995 in the ABC ten-part “Correlli”:

• During the shooting he met his colleague Deborra-Lee Furnesswhom he married on April 11, 1996. The two have two adopted children, Oscar Maximilian (17) and Ava Eliot (12).

•He is the Godfather of Rupert Murdochs Daughters Grace and Chloe.

• Jackman is a musical multi-talent. He plays guitar, piano, violin and is an excellent singer, which he has seen in numerous, often award-winning musical performances such as “Sunset Boulevard”, “Oklahoma!” or “The Boy from Oz” proved. In 1996 and 1999, the great sports fan even sang the national anthem before rugby games in Australia:

• In 2000 he played the mutant for the first time in the comic book adaptation “X-Men” Wolverine. The role he played in seven other films (plus a cameo in “X-Men: Apocalpyse”) established his world fame. His wife had previously advised against it because she found the part ridiculous. Here is a recording of Hugh’s first audition in 1999:









• Jackman is extremely myopic and sees everything blurry without his contact lenses.

• He hosted the Emmy Awards in 2003, 2004, and 2005, so thrilling that for his first presentation he himself won an Emmy. In 2009 he then ran the Oscars, its opening number is one of the most beautiful in the 90-year history of the award:

• After Pierce Brosnan as a James Bond Hugh Jackman was to succeed him. But he canceled because of other commitments and later said in an interview: “I was about to start recording ‘X-Men 2’. Wolverine played such a big role in my life that I didn’t want two so iconic ones at the same time Play characters. ” Daniel Craig took over.

• No surprise to find such an attractive, personable guy very popular advertising medium is. And as expected, the spots with him are little shows in themselves.

The Hamburg writing instrument and watch brand Montblanc:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBz796Ja7t8

The Indian mobile phone manufacturer Micromax:

Or iced tea from Lipton:

• This is what he says:

“I love acting, a wonderful craft that I have a lot of respect for. However, I don’t think that’s any more of a challenge than teaching as an eight-year-old or any other profession. I try not to take the whole thing more seriously than it is and I hope that it rubs off a little on the people around me. “

• This is what others say:

“You’ve heard it before, and it’s exactly like this: Hugh Jackman is really a great guy. Frustratingly great.” (“Esquire”)

Hugh Jackman for beginners



“X-Men” (2000)

“The Prestige” (2006)

“X-Men: First Decision” (2011)

“Les Misérables” (2012)

“Prisoners” (2013)

“Logan: The Wolverine” (2017)

“Greatest Showman” (2017)