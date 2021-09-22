Wednesday, September 22, 2021
HomeNewsForged evidence? Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard faces jail! -...
News

Forged evidence? Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard faces jail! – BZ Berlin

By Arjun Sethi
0
66








BZ

What a twist in the REAL Hollywood drama about Johnny Depp (57) and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35)!

The actress is now facing up to four years imprisonment for perjury. Does the “Aquaman” star actually go to jail for false statements and falsified evidence?

► The fact is: In Los Angeles, the Police Department of the City of Los Angeles (LAPD) has started an investigation against Amber.

► The reason: She is said to have given false information about the famous incident in May 2016 in which Johnny Depp ravaged the shared luxury penthouse and hit her with a phone.

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard (Photo: picture alliance / AP Photo)
Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard (Photo: picture alliance / AP Photo)

According to BILD, new evidence has emerged: On May 21, two emergency calls came in to 911. The first unit arrived at Johnny’s address at 849 South Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles at 9:05 p.m. and the second at 10:28 p.m. A bodycam video of police officers who had been summoned then filmed a different scene than previously indicated by Amber Heard in a court in London.




On May 27, she obtained an injunction against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star for domestic violence. She added photos of the devastated apartment and her battered face.

But the new bodycam video and the statements of the US cops show a different picture.

also read

► Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – HE loses the mud battle!

► “He wanted to break my girlfriend’s wrist”

What a surprising turn in this relationship drama from which Amber Heard was actually the winner. On November 2, 2020, a court ruled that the “Sun” can continue to call Johnny Depp a “woman thug”. An article about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, in which the British daily newspaper had dubbed him, was “essentially true”, the judge of the London High Court found.

With the new evidence from America, the tide could now turn in Johnny Depp’s favor again. Depp has appealed in the defamation process, in April 2022 a jury will decide in a further procedure. If it is proven that Amber Heard actually falsified evidence, not only does she face jail – Depp also wants to sue his ex for $ 50 million in damages.


Previous articleWhat if ….? – Midseason trailer + Hit Monkey teaser – Start Just Beyond
Next articleFast & Furious 10 – A spectacular two-parter
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv