Forged evidence? Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard faces jail! – BZ Berlin

What a twist in the REAL Hollywood drama about Johnny Depp (57) and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35)!

The actress is now facing up to four years imprisonment for perjury. Does the “Aquaman” star actually go to jail for false statements and falsified evidence?

► The fact is: In Los Angeles, the Police Department of the City of Los Angeles (LAPD) has started an investigation against Amber.

► The reason: She is said to have given false information about the famous incident in May 2016 in which Johnny Depp ravaged the shared luxury penthouse and hit her with a phone.

According to BILD, new evidence has emerged: On May 21, two emergency calls came in to 911. The first unit arrived at Johnny’s address at 849 South Broadway in Downtown Los Angeles at 9:05 p.m. and the second at 10:28 p.m. A bodycam video of police officers who had been summoned then filmed a different scene than previously indicated by Amber Heard in a court in London.









On May 27, she obtained an injunction against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star for domestic violence. She added photos of the devastated apartment and her battered face.

But the new bodycam video and the statements of the US cops show a different picture.

also read

► Johnny Depp and Amber Heard – HE loses the mud battle!

► “He wanted to break my girlfriend’s wrist”

What a surprising turn in this relationship drama from which Amber Heard was actually the winner. On November 2, 2020, a court ruled that the “Sun” can continue to call Johnny Depp a “woman thug”. An article about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, in which the British daily newspaper had dubbed him, was “essentially true”, the judge of the London High Court found.