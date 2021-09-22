Disney + Day in November brings new specials from “Star Wars” and the “Simpsons” – fernsehserien.de

On November 12th, according to Disney +, subscribers worldwide with new content from cult brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and, in international markets, Star to be surprised. The specials mentioned are particularly interesting for series fans.

In a new one “Star Wars” special According to the provider, the origins and legacy of the bounty hunter Boba Fett are to be celebrated. Disney + had previously announced “The Book of Boba Fett”, a spin-off from “The Mandalorian”, in which the figure known from the first “Star Wars” trilogy should be at the center (fernsehserien.de reported). It is still unclear whether the special will also provide further details about the new series or whether a start date has already been set by then. The special of the “Simpsons” should against it Pay tribute to the major brands at Disney + .

“Dopesick” with Michael Keaton is released in international markets as part of Star’s entertainment offering. The miniseries sheds light on the opioid crisis in the United States and features what experts call the worst drug epidemic in United States history. Keaton plays the doctor Samuel Finnix, who soon finds himself in a network of intrigues among the dominant pharmaceutical companies. Other leading roles are Peter Sarsgaard (“Homemade”), Will Poulter (“Maze Runner” films), Kaitlyn Dever (“Justified”), Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”), Michael Stuhlbarg (“Boardwalk Empire”), Jake McDorman (“Shameless”) and Phillipa Soo (“The Code”).









In addition to these three premieres, the following releases are also scheduled for November 12th on Disney +:

– the streaming premiere of the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

– The streaming premiere of “Jungle Cruise” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

– the new short film series “Olaf presents” with the snowman from “The Ice Queen”, who retells classic Disney fairy tales in his very own way

– the animated short film “Ciao Alberto” with characters from the Pixar animation film “Luca”

– the Disney + original “Not Alone At Home Again”, a reboot of “Kevin – Alone at Home”

– The first five episodes of season two of National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum

On November 12th, Disney + will finally expand into the Asia-Pacific market and launch in Taiwan and South Korea. Hong Kong will follow on November 16.