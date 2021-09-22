Comedy series with Nicolas Cage – The Art of Cursing

– The art of cursing “The History of Swear Words” is a funny and a little bit crazy about the underestimated meaning of vulgar expressions. Aurelie von Blazekovic

If you look as learned as Nicolas Cage, you can talk wonderfully about anything – even the worst swear words. Photo: Adam Rose / Netflix

Cursing in the English language, and in America in particular, is a cultural practice of importance that should not be underestimated: You begin to understand this in the highly entertaining first season of the Netflix series “The History of Swear Words”.

The actor Nicolas Cage welcomes you as a crazy gentleman in the fireplace room, ready to lead his audience through the history, meaning and future of big swear words. First he strikes out to a primal scream: “Fuuuuuuuuck!” The first of the six episodes is about the most powerful, beautiful and diverse of all bad words in English: fuck. “Fuck is the Tom Hanks of swear words,” explains the fabulous comedian Nikki Glaser, “it can be and do anything and it never gets on our nerves.”

Nowhere else can you shock with curses as beautifully as in the USA.

This is proven by the language experts who have their say in the series: for example, a dictionary author who campaigned for the word “bitch” in the Duden equivalent of Merriam-Webster not to have its original meaning (“female dog”) but also its use as Denigration of women was added. There are also cursed comedians like Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, the aforementioned Nikki Glaser and London Hughes. The latter is British and confirms: Nowhere else can you shock with swear words like in the USA.









The comedian Sarah Silverman also proves to be quite cursing in the series. Photo: Netflix

In the USA, music with explicit texts is censored on radio and television, while at the same time cultural products come from there with an unexpected vulgarity. Be it that Bottomless dirty song “WAP” by Cardi B from last year or the 1939 film epic “Gone with the Wind”, in which Clark Gable frivolously says “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”; the word “damn” had been taboo on the screen until then.

For 13-year-olds, “fuck” is reasonable at most once per film.

It adds to the fun that dirty texts then as now, as if at the push of a button, call people on the scene who are concerned about morals. The Motion Picture Association, which issues age recommendations for films in the USA, follows rigid linguistic standards. In a film with a PG-13 rating, which is also suitable for under 13-year-olds with parental supervision, “shit” can be said at will, but the word “fuck” at most once – and only if it does not refer to sex .

“The History of Swear Words” is a lot about the catharsis that a well-used swear word can trigger. Studies, we learn, even show that swearing can increase pain tolerance. And Jonah Hill is presented as the record holder in terms of film curses: Alone in his role as an over-the-top banker in “Wolf of Wall Street” he achieved 107.

Overall, the best infotainment is about the power of railing. And if all of this becomes too American for you, you can look forward to the appearance of a German swear word in the last episode, the oddity of which only becomes apparent when you translate it: ass violin.

