Bitcoin shock – bear market or normal correction?

While the global stock markets stabilized or even recovered slightly after the Evegrande shock at the beginning of the week, the crypto market remains under pressure. Bitcoin even fell briefly below an enormously important chart mark during the night, but a rebound is now underway.

After the last attempt at recovery by the digital reserve currency reached its preliminary peak on Tuesday afternoon at around $ 43,600, profits gradually crumbled in the evening hours. At around 11:20 p.m. German time, the price briefly fell below the important $ 40,000 mark and dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of August at $ 39,788.

At this level, however, the bulls took heart and lifted the price back above the $ 41,500 mark within 30 minutes. With violent fluctuations, it climbed at times to $ 42,300 during the night and wrestled with the round 42,000 mark on Wednesday morning with a moderate minus of around one and a half percent.

Bursting bubble or normal correction?

What the renewed setback of the last few days and the dip on Tuesday evening mean for the higher-level situation in Bitcoin, there are very different opinions. While critics think Bitcoin is in a bear market again and gold bug Peter Schiff sees “the crypto bubble burst” again, proponents assume normal consolidation.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of the crypto bank Galaxy Digital, therefore sees no reason to get nervous – at least as long as Bitcoin does not sustainably fall below $ 40,000 and Ethereum below $ 2,800. “As long as these brands last, the market is in good shape,” he told CNBC. Previously, analyst Will Clemente had identified a stable price floor in the area of ​​39,000 dollars, which will probably not be broken as quickly due to the scarcity of Bitcoin.









Bitcoin

(ISIN: CRYPT0000BTC)

Starting from the local high of $ 52,854 at the beginning of September, Bitcoin has corrected its low by around 25 percent. It’s painful, but not unusual – and certainly not a reason to panic. Since hardly anything has changed in the fundamental constitution and the demand situation – especially on the part of institutional investors – THE SHAREHOLDER remains optimistic in the long term. A stabilization after the most recent losses tends to be seen as a speculative buying opportunity.