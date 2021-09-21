What to Know About Crypto Money

The word Bitcoin is made up of “bit” and “coin”. Coin stands for coin in English, and “bit” denotes the smallest unit of information that a computer can process. Commonly, Bitcoin is a type of digital money, and is also known as crypto money or cryptocurrency. “Crypto” in turn comes from cryptography, which is used to describe encryption. Before we can define Bitcoin in more detail, however, one must first explain another concept that is inextricably linked to Bitcoin.

The blockchain

As the English name suggests, the blockchain is a chain of information blocks. According to their inventors, information that is stored in the blockchain (more precisely in the distributed public ledger) is forgery-proof and can be clearly assigned chronologically. This is because each block contains a reference to the previous block.

The information in the chain is encrypted using cryptography, with the connection between the chain links being protected against forgery (exchange of chain links) using cryptography. The transactions in the public journal are also protected against forgery by means of cryptography, the journal itself (content and sequence) are not encrypted.

In contrast to the issue of new banknotes by a central bank, new Bitcoin units are created through the computer-based solution of cryptographic tasks, known as mining, although the maximum amount is limited to 21 million Bitcoins. A large part of it has already been created, explains the VZS in the broadcast.

How do I get it and how do I spend it?

Bitcoins are usually managed through an electronic wallet, an electronic purse. It is important to clarify in advance which costs will be incurred for which wallet. The payments also run through this wallet. Alternatively, local bitcoin software can be used. To date, the wallets have not been uniformly regulated, even if attempts are being made in Europe to regulate the technologies.

Commercial wallets are therefore subject to regulations, depending on the country, such as recording the identity of their customers or reporting suspected cases, and the standards planned in the EU to combat money laundering and terrorist financing are likely to multiply these requirements (this applies to self-hosted wallets not).

What can you use Bitcoin for?

There are a whole range of services and goods that can be purchased with Bitcoin – from password manager programs that rely on absolute anonymity to pizza vending machines, Bitcoins are accepted. Bitcoin has been criticized again and again because – due to its anonymity – it is used for criminal purposes, for example to pay ransom (be it for kidnappings or for the blocking of data by ransomware).



How Much Are Bitcoin Worth?

The price of Bitcoin is defined solely by supply and demand, and comes about through a mechanism similar to an exchange. Since no central or central bank guarantees for the crypto money, the price fluctuates considerably. The term “crypto currency” is therefore misleading – behind currencies are states, central banks or central banks, behind crypto money there are information chain blocks. A look at the course of the last few months shows how much the price can fluctuate:

This way of setting the course makes the Bitcoin course extremely susceptible to external influences; For example, a Twitter post from Tesla boss Musk announcing that Tesla would no longer accept payments in Bitcoin was sufficient to cause the exchange rate to collapse by 15 percent, the VZS continues.

Bitcoin as an investment

This susceptibility to fluctuations is also the reason why Bitcoin deserves the title “highly speculative” as an investment: an investment in Bitcoin can only be considered if one can do without the respective capital. For cautious investors with specific savings and investment goals, the motto is “hands off”. Bitcoin as a means of payment, acquired shortly before the issue date, on the other hand, has a manageable (and thus in most cases also manageable) risk.

Bitcoin is not the only crypto money, there are several of them, such as Ether, Ripple or Doge-Coin, which are available on various trading platforms. The Italian stock exchange supervisory authority Consob issued a warning against the “Binance” platform in July 2021 because, according to Consob, all amounts invested could be lost. This warning can be extended to all crypto assets, regardless of the trading platform, explains the VZS.



Attention, free riders!

In addition to the actually existing cryptocurrency, there were and still are pyramid systems marketed as cryptocurrency, which gives even more cause for caution. The most sensational among these systems was certainly “OneCoin”, which, according to various public prosecutors, made over 4 billion US dollars disappear worldwide (the system was also active in South Tyrol). Investigations are underway against the top of the system in 20 countries. In Italy, the antitrust authorities identified the system as an illegal pyramid scheme and imposed a fine of 2.6 million euros.

Problematic for the environment?

Bitcoin in particular comes under criticism again and again because an enormous amount of energy is required to mine it. Since this often takes place in countries in which electricity is primarily obtained from non-renewable raw materials, the emissions generated have a correspondingly large impact on the climate. A Bitcoin transaction consumed an average of 1200 kWh of electrical energy in May 2021; on the other hand, a transfer with a credit card requires an average of 1.5 watt hours (0.0014863 kWh), the VZS announced in the broadcast.

Conclusion

“Don’t let the technical buzzwords and promised profit margins chase you down – crypto money is a highly speculative investment product. Due to the extreme price fluctuations, the entire invested capital can evaporate practically overnight. On the other hand, crypot money as a means of payment, bought at short notice and then spent again, has manageable risks. The European Union is currently working on a uniform regulation of the various crypto funds, wallets and platforms as well as on the introduction of a “digital euro”, which will serve as a – regulated – replacement for coins, ”continues the VZS.

The current situation

The Bitcoin course started the week badly, with a minus of 7 percent. At the beginning of September the rate was still over 44,000 euros, it is currently hovering around 36,000 euros, with a loss of 8,000 euros, a decrease of over 18 percent in 3 weeks. Analysts assume that there are likely to be various reasons for this: regulatory initiatives by the American authorities, similar projects in Europe and the negative impact of the energy consumption of Bitcoin (according to the University of Cambridge, Bitcoin currently uses around 101 TWh per year, which is just below the electricity demand of the Netherlands per year).

“These price fluctuations clearly show that Bitcoin as a financial investment should be given the predicate” highly speculative “, explains VZS managing director Gunde Bauhofer.

STOL: What are the most common consumer concerns?

Gunde Bauhofer: Most inquiries are about how consumers can get cryptocurrencies at all. However, one must always be aware that cryptocurrencies are well suited as short-term investments, but are certainly associated with risks.

STOL: What is your advice to consumers?

Bauhofer: Invested money can be lost – consumers must be aware of this. You should never invest the entire equity, but only part of it, so that you are not left completely on dry land if something goes wrong. How much money you can invest depends on your personal fixed costs, savings goals and capital security. You can only invest your money in Bicoin if you can deal with the fact that the money can fizzle out practically “overnight”. Cautious investors with clear savings and investment goals should consider carefully whether to invest in Krpy money.

STOL: How many inquiries does the consumer center get on the subject of cryptocurrency?



Bauhofer: Sometimes it’s more, sometimes less, the inquiries come and go in waves. But the interest in cryptocurrencies has never completely died out over the years.

stol / lmn