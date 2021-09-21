“The Prince of Bel-Air” is making a comeback thanks to Will Smith

Comeback of a cult show: are all actors really there again? The special thing about the Reunion is a surprise, because a star returns after a mega argument …

Bel-Air– The cult sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” celebrate thanks Will Smith (52) a comeback. The series star has now published the trailer on Youtube, the video has already been seen over two million times. To the surprise of the fans, all the actors from back then are there again, with the exception of James Avery (Uncle Phil) who died in 2013. Indeed Joseph Marcell returns as Butler Geoffrey and also Karyn Parsons returns as Hillary return. Alfonso Ribeiro plays again Carlton and Tatyana M. Ali slips back into the role of Ashley, Dj Jazzy Jeff returns as jazz return. A comeback is particularly surprising, because too Janet Hubertthat before Daphne Maxwell Reid as Aunt Vivian was seen, took part in the reunion.

The actress was fired from the series in 1993 because of an orderly relationship between her and lead actor Will Smith drama should have given. In 2011 Hubert announced according to the “Bild” that she never wanted to work with Will Smith again, and she also ruled out a reunion. But in September Smith dropped the bomb and shared a picture of the reunion with his 50 million Instagram followers. In the first picture is the main cast of “The Prince of Bel-Air” to see, but on the second Will Smith and Janet Hubert sit relaxed next to each other and talk to each other. The two actors seem to have buried the hatchet by now.

Series star Will Smith wants to reissue the sitcom and the series “Bel-Air” bring into being. But if you are hoping for a classic sitcom comedy, you might be disappointed. But not only that, because also Will Smith will not be in front of the camera personally, but only as a producer “Bel-Air” work. His iconic role as Will may therefore be taken over by another, younger actor. It is not yet known when the series will be released and which streaming service it will offer. Talks between Will Smith’s production company Westbrook Studio and platforms like Netflix or Prime Video but should already take place, reports the magazine Deadline. Morgan Cooper becomes the series “Bel-Air” produce, direct and write the scripts.

