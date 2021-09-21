Sylvester Stallone gets his 500 hp Corvette C8 Stingray

1/14 This week, action star Sylvester Stallone (center) picked up his brand new Corvette C8 Stingray from garage owners Jennifer and Bo Trivett.

14/14 The new Corvette is the first model in the series with a mid-engine concept.

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (74) recently offered his extra-long and extra-luxurious Cadillac Escalade for sale (BLICK reported). The action hero, known among other things for his numerous “Rocky” and “Rambo” strips, wanted the equivalent of around 320,000 francs for the luxury vehicle. So a sale to give a cash injection to his perhaps not so full bank account?

Hardly likely! Rather, it can be assumed that the actor wanted to create space in his home garage in Los Angeles. Just this week it is announced that Stallone will be one of the first happy owners of the brand new Corvette C8 Stingray. As the German trade journal Auto, Motor und Sport reports, the action star has taken some effort to achieve this.

Stallone has to travel far

Sylvester Stallone didn’t just pick up the brand new super sports car from the nearest retailer in Hollywood, but instead traveled to Murfreesboro in the US state of Tennessee, 3270 kilometers away, around 30 hours by car from LA. Only then did the star, known by fans as Sly, find what he was looking for. As a normal car fan you ask yourself: why all the effort?

As all too often these days, the problem can be traced back to the corona virus, which is rampant worldwide: Chevrolet had to partially interrupt production of the already coveted model in the 2020 pandemic. That is why there are only relatively few vehicles that can be handed over to end customers – which is why a star like Sylvester Stallone who can hardly be surpassed in terms of charisma has to make some effort to get the around 500 hp mid-engine sports car (click here for the driving report) as possible to be allowed to hire early in his fleet.

Photos for Facebook

For the owners of the local Chevrolet dealer in Murfreesboro, Jennifer and Bo Trivett, the Hollywood star’s action should have definitely paid off. On the one hand, Sly posed nicely for a few snapshots with them and the new Corvette, which the couple then posted on Facebook. On the other hand, other celebrities might also become aware of the car dealers in the Middle East through the campaign.

By the way, it is not known what the new Corvette C8 ultimately cost Sylvester Stallone. But the price of around $ 60,000 (US list price) plus standard additional equipment for a star should have played only a subordinate role for Sly anyway.