Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Sylvester Stallone gets his 500 hp Corvette C8 Stingray

By Vimal Kumar
    This week, action star Sylvester Stallone (center) picked up his brand new Corvette C8 Stingray from garage owners Jennifer and Bo Trivett.

    For the eighth Corvette generation, however, Sly took some effort.

    Perhaps the campaign will also make other celebrities aware of the car dealer in the Middle East?

    The new Corvette is the first model in the series with a mid-engine concept.

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone (74) recently offered his extra-long and extra-luxurious Cadillac Escalade for sale (BLICK reported). The action hero, known among other things for his numerous “Rocky” and “Rambo” strips, wanted the equivalent of around 320,000 francs for the luxury vehicle. So a sale to give a cash injection to his perhaps not so full bank account?

Hardly likely! Rather, it can be assumed that the actor wanted to create space in his home garage in Los Angeles. Just this week it is announced that Stallone will be one of the first happy owners of the brand new Corvette C8 Stingray. As the German trade journal Auto, Motor und Sport reports, the action star has taken some effort to achieve this.


Vimal Kumar
