Sylvester Stallone buys Corvette C8 Stingray

The wait for the new Corvette C8 is long. But Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone has now picked up his sky blue copy.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest Hollywood stars. After all, he pushed himself to the top in the movie Rocky as Robert “Rocky” Balboa with a big heart from a poor background and thus fulfilled the American dream. Stallone wrote the script himself. In the legendary first Rocky movie, Sly, as fans call Sylvester Stallone, walks a lot – or jogs around his shabby neighborhood to train for his big fight. And even in the following Rocky films, cars usually don’t play a big role – after all, in the fourth part of the saga you see Rocky cleaning his Lamborghini Jalpa P3500. Stallone also likes sports cars in real life: Now the star has picked up his Corvette C8 directly from the dealer.





Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro This sky blue Corvette C8 is now owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Long waiting times for the Corvette

Chevrolet is behind schedule with the construction of the Corvette C8: On the one hand, the new mid-engine model is in great demand, and on the other hand, the effects of the corona pandemic have partially interrupted production. That is why there are still long waiting times for the car. Even a US lottery winner who had won a considerable sum of money and a Corvette could not get his car at first – unless he had paid a dealer considerably more than the list price demanded by Chevrolet.





Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro Car dealership owners Jennifer and Bo Trivett proudly pose with the Hollywood star in front of his new Corvette C8.

Shopping 3,000 kilometers away

That is why Sylvester Stallone is all the happier with his Corvette C8 – the purchase price may have played a subordinate role for him. He is now simply one of the very few who can already drive their new Corvette. Sly didn’t pick up his sports car from a Hollywood dealer – he drove out to the Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro. The city of Murfreesboro is located southeast of Nashville, Tennessee – 3,270 kilometers, or a 30-hour drive, from Stallone’s home in the greater LA area. Apparently, even the Hollywood star had to search nationwide to find a dealer who could deliver a C8 to him as early as possible.





Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro Sylvester Stallone traveled 3,000 kilometers from LA to Murfreesboro in the US state of Tennessee for his new Corvette.







All are happy

Car dealership owners Jennifer and Bo Trivett announce on Facebook how happy they are with their celebrity customers – Sly poses nicely with the couple for photos. And since celebrities are known to attract other celebrities, the dealership could perhaps become a hip address for Corvette fans from Hollywood.





Conclusion

Sly buys a Corvette – that alone is a little story with the charisma of Sylvester Stallone. But when Rocky then travels more than 3,000 kilometers to Tennessee to pick up a car that is currently not that easy to get, then you know that the likeable star with the big heart in real life still wants to has good sports cars. So we’re looking forward to his new sky-blue C8 together with Rocky, uh Sylvester Stallone.