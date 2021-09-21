Ripple vs. SEC – Does the Settlement Come After the Evidence Has Ended? From Investing.com







Since last December, a lawsuit launched by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been grappling with.

At the heart of the matter is whether the token XRP created by Ripple Labs is a security or not. If so, the company should not have been allowed to sell $ 1.3 billion worth of XRP without SEC approval.

Fox Business Journalist Charles Gasparino announced on Twitter that Ripple Labs is unwilling to reach an agreement with the SEC. There is also evidence that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s pursuit of this case will be instrumental in determining who will be the future winners and losers Crypto industry will be.

Anyone who knows a little about the legal system in the USA or who has followed the Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 series Suits knows that lawyers never officially seek a settlement, as this is always interpreted as a weakness.

In general, it must be assumed that the process will drag on until at least the beginning of 2022. The reason for this is that the taking of evidence doesn’t end until November 12th. Up to this point neither of the two parties knows how strong each other’s arguments are, which makes a comparison seem unlikely, at least up to this date.

Crypto legal expert Jeremy Hogan said:

"Even if a comparison were made in the millions – and that would be a bit amusing – the question remains: How many millions are we talking about? 10? 20? 200? 1000? Do you think Ripple doesn't care about the difference between paying $ 20 million and paying $ 200 million? I think every company gives this a thought and is willing to wait a few months longer to potentially save millions of dollars."







Thus, the XRP investors must not expect that this annoying topic will be resolved in the coming days.

Ripple technical levels

Important supports are for the XRP in the event of a slide below $ 0.94 at $ 0.87 (200-day line) and at $ 0.86 (61.8 percent Fibo of the total upward momentum from July to early September).

The chart image would only brighten again if the 50-day MA was exceeded at $ 1.08. The price would then have the potential to rise towards the consolidation high of $ 1.13.

But even if the Ripple price manages to break the high at $ 1.13, the long-term key resistance around $ 1.40 should not be reached anytime soon.

From Marco Oehrl