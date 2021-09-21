Mads Mikkelsen and Eva Green in The Salvation

Only sleep 13 more times, then the time has come. At the May 15 the Cannes Film Festival begin. The anticipation for the award ceremony was diminished when we heard that Fatih Akin had withdrawn his submitted film The Cut for personal reasons, but with the release of the trailer for The Salvation, the world is completely different again. The western will not be shown as part of the official competition, but is part of the “Midnight Screenings”. Idiosyncratic and unusual films are shown there that are not contenders for the coveted Golden Palm. (via The Playlist)

Mads Mikkelsen has fond memories of the picturesque Côte d’Azur and the coastal city of Cannes. In 2012 he won the Acting Award for his performance in The Hunt, which was produced by The Salvation director Kristian Levring. Eva Green won the Empire Award and BAFTA Award in Europe with James Bond 007 – Casino Royale, she was not yet nominated for a prize in Cannes. In another role we can also experience the former professional soccer player Eric Cantona. Unfortunately, it is not yet known whether and when the film will start in German cinemas.

The Salvation is about John (Mads Mikkelsen), a Dane who tried his luck as a settler in the USA. However, his family is killed in a robbery. He picks up his Winchester and kills the perpetrators. It turns out that one of those killed is the brother of an influential man (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who is now also seeking revenge. The feud between John and Delarue causes an outbreak of violence in the small town.

