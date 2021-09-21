“Little Fires Everywhere” on Amazon Prime: Why the series is so good

by Luisa Schwebel



“Little Fires Everywhere” is not just about the story of two families in the American suburban idyll. Racism, dark secrets and relationships are just as important and make the series an absolute must.

Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) sits wrapped in a blanket in the car, her eyes staring into space. The splendid villa, in which the blonde journalist lives with her husband and their four children, is burning brightly in the background. It was arson, she was just told. “Little Fires Everywhere”, there were small fires everywhere. Who set their house on fire?

“Little Fires Everywhere” on Amazon Prime



The eight-part series begins with this question and is exciting from the very first minute. But the film adaptation of the novel is much more than just a classic “Whodunit”, a search for a perpetrator. “Little Fires Everywhere” is set in the idyllic suburb of Shaker Heights in the US state of Ohio in the 1990s. The little place seems perfect, far too perfect. Its inhabitants are also supposedly infallible.

Like the Richardsons, a prototypical American model family. Tough Elena writes for the local paper, her husband Bill is a partner in a law firm. Her son Trip is a football player, daughter Lexy is a model student with the goal of getting to the elite Yale University. Son Moody is sensitive and calm. The only one out of line is the rebellious and mostly bad-tempered Izzy.









Reese Witherspoon plays the role perfectly



The life of the Richardsons changes suddenly when the family lets their second home to the artist Mia and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood). Mia (played by Kerry Washington) is very different from the other mothers in the suburbs, especially Elena. And so it doesn’t take long for the polite facade to crumble between the two of them. Elena doesn’t trust the newest Shaker Heights resident, wants to find out the dark secret of her past by all means. Mia, on the other hand, wants one thing above all: to be left alone by the stubborn Elena and to keep her secret.

Driven by racist prejudice and resentment, the conflict between the two begins to smolder – until it escalates completely at some point.





The book of the same name was written by Celeste Ng. “Little Fires Everywhere” not only captivates with an exciting story, but above all with enormously complex characters. The topics of racism, class differences and teenage dramas are told in such a multi-layered and nuanced way as rarely else. The role of the seemingly perfect power mother who wants everything under control is tailor-made for Reese Witherspoon. The Oscar winner already proved how well she can play the role in “Big Little Lies”.

Designed by women



The two heroines can be branded early on: one is the infallible model mother who has finished lubricating and packing the sandwiches at seven in the morning, the other the wild artist, single parent, who doesn’t follow any rule. But there is more to Elena and Mia. They are the complex characters that one would want from Hollywood in the 21st century. The storytelling was also made possible by Reese Witherspoon’s production company “Hello Sunshine”, which has made it its mission to focus on women and their work.

At the end of the eight episodes “Little Fires Everywhere” the only question left is who started all the little fires. And so much can be said: at the beginning, no one expects the answer.