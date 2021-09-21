Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Kim Kardashian: Fully covered at the Met Gala

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala

© imago / UPI Photo

Kim Kardashian is known to love showing off a lot of skin – but she didn’t even show off her face at the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian (40) is once again the number 1 topic of conversation at the Met Gala: So far, Kardashian was best known for her revealing outfits – now the reality star appeared in a full-body outfit by Balenciaga that did not reveal an inch of skin. Not even the face.

The 40-year-old was sure to make a dramatic appearance: In the skin-tight, black ensemble, no facial features could be recognized, but Kardashian’s famous, curvy figure. High shoes with dangerously pointed stiletto heels seemed to merge seamlessly with the tights. The mother of four wore a tight T-shirt dress with a long train and long gloves that even covered the forearms. The face mask only hinted at Kardashian’s lips and only gave freedom to her monstrous long ponytail.

Reinvention with a mask?

At “Vogue” one is even wondering whether Kim Kardashian is hiding under the mask at all. The completely veiled outfit is not so surprising: Lately, the reality star has appeared in public in full-body suits plus a face mask, often in combination with leather.




It seems like some kind of reinvention of the Kim Kardashian is underway. The timing would be appropriate: After all, Kardashian is currently in the middle of a divorce and recently shot her show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

What the outfit has to do with Kanye West

And apparently the new, mystical Kim Kardashian also has a lot to do with her ex Kanye West (44): The musician also promoted his current album with a face mask at public appearances. It is possible that Kim even advertises her soon-to-be ex-husband with this faceless outfit.

Explaining the fashionable fresh start, People said, “No logo, no face, but everyone knows it’s her. Kanye gave her the courage to advance people’s creativity and imagination through art. It’s the ultimate.” Self-confidence. “

It was also the musician who introduced her to Balenciaga’s Creative Director. Demna Gvasalia accompanied Kim Kardashian over the red carpet, also wrapped from head to toe in black Balenciaga fabric.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
