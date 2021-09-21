Katy Perry feeds her dog vegan – and thus triggers discussions

Pop star Katy Perry (36, “I Kissed A Girl”) changed her diet after the birth of her first child – and that of her poodle at the same time. “I’m 95 percent ready to be 100 percent vegan. My dog ​​Nugget has accompanied me on this journey for the past four months, ”wrote the 36-year-old on Twitter over the weekend. The post ended with the words “Pray for us”.

This announcement met with a divided response from her fans, especially with regard to her poodle. “Dogs cannot be vegan, they are carnivores,” noted one user – along with a crying emoji.

Another follower wrote: “I hope Nugget only accompanies you as emotional support! Dogs should not eat vegan, please continue to provide them with what they need. “









Katy Perry got support from the animal welfare organization Peta: “Wonderful news! We are happy and so for you – and also for Nugget. You will both love how it feels to eat healthy and help the animals, “wrote the official account under the tweet of the pop star.

The consequences of a vegan diet for dogs have not been conclusively clarified. “You can feed a dog vegan without it experiencing a deficiency. However, it is questionable whether this type of diet is really appropriate to the species. In any case, you should always consult a specialist in nutrition, ”said Nina Gerhardt, senior physician at the Oberhaching veterinary clinic, of the“ Süddeutsche Zeitung ”.

Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom (43) became parents in the summer, their daughter’s name is Daisy Dove Bloom.