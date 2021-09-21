Hannelore Elsner and Mark Wahlberg at the day of action against gambling addiction

(openPR) Hannelore Elsner and Mark Wahlberg on the day of action against gambling addiction? On September 29th this is possible in Neuruppin, Cottbus and Wildau!

Experts from the state office for addiction issues and addiction counseling in Brandenburg describe the situation that has arisen since the corona pandemic and in particular due to changes in the law on gaming regulations that took place in July 2021 as “dangerous gaming”. The lockdown made online betting and digital gambling more and more popular, the number of gambling addicts increased, and in the meantime, previously forbidden forms of gambling have also been legalized. The nationwide day of action against gambling addiction on September 29, 2021 will also be implemented in Brandenburg and uses suitable films with the two popular actors as an attention-grabbing warning.

Berlin / Cottbus / Neuruppin / Wildau, September 21, 2021 In the pandemic in particular – with the sometimes major restrictions on private contacts and hobbies – one form of leisure activity increased in popularity: online gambling or online sports betting. But over time, many Brandenburgers could and are less and less able to evade the charm of gambling, losing and losing control of the time spent, the money invested and the strength to quit gambling. The paradox is: “The vast majority of the gaming industry’s income comes from the stakes of people addicted to gambling.“As it says in the specialist information from the Brandenburg State Office for Addiction Issues.

Thousands of people affected in Brandenburg

The figures summarized there are worrying: From approx. 6,800 problematic and approx. 5,900 pathological gamblers go out in the state. There is a particularly high risk of problematic gambling behavior among people of younger age, who tend to have low incomes and have a migration background.

Cinema films for education on the day of action









On September 29th, the nationwide day of action against gambling addiction should not only draw attention to the problem, but above all it should address those affected and encourage them to think! Brief information on the risk of addiction from gambling is presented, those affected have their say and can exchange ideas and the films “The Gambler” with Mark Wahlberg and “The player” with Hannelore Elsner are shown and discussed.

The addiction counseling service LDS in Wildau shows “The Gambler” (event starts at 5 pm in building 100, room 214 of the TH Wildau). The addiction counseling cottbus shows “Die Spielerin” (also start at 5 pm, University of Cottbus, Building 10, Room 112). Addiction counseling too Neuruppin will show “The Player” (St. Trinity Monastery Church, Niemöllerplatz Neuruppin, also starts at 5 pm). Participation in the respective information and film evenings is free of charge, the 3-G rule applies and registration with the respective addiction counseling is required in advance.

We also cordially invite media representatives to visit us on site (please also note the 3-G rule), we ask for accreditation in advance via the Tannenhof press office. We are also at your disposal for any further information at any time.