Formula 1 today 21 years ago: Hollywood disaster averted

Motorsport-Magazin.com – Motorsport writes stories that are crazier and more incredible than Hollywood films. At least that’s what it always says. So it’s hardly surprising that filmmakers like to try their hand at the premier class of motorsport in the 70 years of Formula 1 history. As with ‘Rush’, in which the real World Cup duel Lauda versus Hunt was immortalized, or in the legendary, albeit fictional, film ‘Grand Prix’ from 1966.

These films are rightly considered classics today, but Formula 1 almost got a monument at the turn of the millennium in the form of what is perhaps the worst racing film of all time. Motorsport-Magazin.com Today looks back briefly on Sylvester Stallone’s disastrous project ‘Driven’.

Sylvester Stallone in Formula 1 fever

The story began in the early 1990s. When Sylvester Stallone, since movies like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Rambo’, ran into Hollywood’s big action star, Formula 1 star Ayrton Senna. Senna came out as a fan and offered Stallone to film his life story. Senna’s fatal accident stopped this idea – but Stallone kept Formula 1 as the film setting in mind.

Trade agreement: Stallone and Ecclestone 1997 in Monza

In 1997 Stallone’s idea took shape. Not as a Senna biopic, but as a fictional story about a title fight between a young underdog and an established champion. Fully inspired by Stallone’s first big hit, the boxing drama ‘Rocky’.

Formula 1 and Big Boss Bernie Ecclestone showed interest. Stallone was guest of honor in Monza in 1997 and announced the project at an official press conference: “I am very proud to have been invited by Formula 1, it is the most exciting sport in the world and hopefully we can make a film on that everyone can be very proud. “

Stallone visits Michael Schumacher in the Ferrari box

As part of the partnership, Stallone could be found racing in 1998 and 1999. Research, it was said. At the same time, the general economic conditions had to be negotiated. And now Stallone made the acquaintance of Bernie Ecclestone’s business side. The enthusiasm for the project quickly waned after two and a half years on the Formula 1 side.

Ecclestone closes the Formula 1 door from disaster

The rift is said to have been a financial affair, after all. On February 9, 2000, Stallone made the separation public in a statement: “I apologize to the Formula 1 fans, but there was a certain individual who controlled the sport and had his own agenda.” He later told UK CAR Magazine: “Bernie wanted millions and millions for F1 rights, but we were a long way apart.”

Ecclestone and Stallone 1999 in Hungary







The project was by no means dead, on the contrary: “So in the end we went to CART and negotiated a deal within hours.” Instead of Formula 1, the American CART series, which emerged from the old IndyCars and has been in a power struggle with the competing series IRL on the American market since 1996. CART had also been indulging in international expansion dreams since the 1990s. Could there be a better marketing tool than a Hollywood blockbuster?

Driven becomes a horror film

So CART rolled out the red carpet for the film crew. Eight months of filming for the 2000 season followed, directed by action specialist Renny Harlin and starring Stallone, Burt Reynolds and Kip Pardue. Til Schweiger played the antagonist. In racing scenes, the CART drivers (and former or future F1 drivers) doubled Juan-Pablo Montoya, Mark Blundell and Mauricio Gugelmin.

Stallone with Til Schweiger

The end product is likely to go down in history as the worst racing film of all time. For one thing, ‘Driven’ wasn’t a good movie and it was panned by critics. “‘Driven’ is a film by, for, and about those with attention deficit”, summarized the legendary critic Roger Ebert. The story was as generic as it could possibly be.

On top of that, the racing scenes – which the critics largely dismissed as routine action – were an affront for every motorsport fan. Absurd races, even more absurd accidents (which essentially formed the main focus of the racing scenes) and, as a bizarre climax, a chase of the protagonists through Chicago at night, with racing cars, without helmets! For many on the borderline, the scenes turn into “so bad that it’s good” – at least they’re good for laughing, and a little Youtube trip is definitely recommended.

Formula 1 and Bernie Ecclestone laughed last. They had averted the disaster. It is doubtful whether CART was happy with a film that was nominated for seven golden raspberries (awards for the worst films). And even Stallone would say years later: Maybe it would have been better not to make the film.

A promotional photo from the movie

What else happened:

15 years ago: Ex-F1 driver Gerhard Berger takes over half of Red Bull’s recently acquired B-Team Toro Rosso. The cooperation did not last long, however, at the end of 2008 Berger gave the 50 percent back to Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz, as the new regulations tighten the restrictions for customer teams. The highlight of the partnership: the Monza victory with Sebastian Vettel.

84 years ago: Tony Maggs is born. He was the first South African in the premier class and started 27 races between 1961 and 1965. He drove for Cooper for two years and took three podiums. During a race in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, he was thrown off the track with a defect in 1965, and his Brabham met an eight-year-old child who was in a restricted zone. The child died and Maggs ended his career.