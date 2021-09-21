For this role she learns incredible things

Kate Winslet goes underground

We haven’t heard much from Hollywood star Kate Winslet (45) lately. She was somehow submerged – and it didn’t just look like that! A new photo from the set of her next film proves: The actress really went into hiding – and for quite a long time!

Kate Winslet takes on role in “Avatar 2”

It will be almost two years before Kate Winslet’s new film, the sequel to the hit 2009 film “Avatar”, is slated to hit theaters. Nevertheless, producer Jon Landau posts a photo of the Oscar winner on -Achtung! – Underwater set! The scenes were shot in New Zealand back in 2018. But they now make it clear how much the actress has prepared for her roles.

“Seven minutes and 14 seconds …”







Sure, the photo alone looks spectacular: a shoot under water! But it gets even more incredible when you recall the following statement by Kate from a recent interview. The 45-year-old told the American trade journal “The Hollywood Reporter”: “To play this role in Avatar I had to learn how to dive freely – and that was just amazing. Seven minutes and 14 seconds was the longest time I held my breath . Totally crazy thing. “

But the film is also very special in other ways. Because it is the first reunion of Kate and director James Cameron – more than 20 years after “Titanic”. As “Variety” has revealed, the filmmaker grabbed the actress for his numerous upcoming “Avatar” films.

