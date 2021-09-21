Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Ethereum Falls 10% – Price Plunge In Full Swing By Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
Investing.com – traded $ 2,706.00 on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday at 11:18 PM (21:18 GMT), down 10.40%. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 20.

The recent downward momentum pushed Ethereum’s market cap to $ 321.16B or 17.97% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Ethereum’s market capitalization was $ 479.29 billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Ethereum was quoted in a range between $ 2,706.00 on the lower side and $ 3,101.88 on the upper side.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum’s value has dropped 19.02%. The average trading volume of Ethereum in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 27.77B or 21.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2,706.0000 on the downside and $ 3,672.6824 on the upside.

From the current price, Ethereum is 38.02% away from the record high, which was marked on May 12 at $ 4,366.10.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 39,776.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.26%.

Tether was up 0.00% on the Investing.com Index to $ 1,0001.




Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 762.47B or 42.65% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while Tether’s market capitalization was last at $ 68.73B or 3.84% of the total market capitalization.

