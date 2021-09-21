Crypto analyst, Ben Armstrong, foresees a bright future for Cardano-based NFTs

Cardano (ADA / USD) has been making headlines for over a month thanks to the introduction of smart contracts on its mainnet. Although the smart contracts weren’t launched until September 12, the anticipation drove the price up in the weeks leading up to the event. However, after launch, the crypto industry saw another downward trend that coincided with Cardano’s price correction.

But despite the decline, crypto analyst and influencer Ben Armstrong believes Cardano’s NFT sector is promising.

In his most recent tweet, Armstrong said that Cardano’s NFT sector has a bright future ahead of it, despite its extremely young age. Armstrong is well versed in the crypto industry as he is the host of a popular YouTube channel, BitBoy Crypto. He also addressed some of the NFT projects that he believes have the most potential of any currently starting on his network.

Which NFT projects did Armstrong enjoy the most?

The first project he brought up is Zombits, an NFT project with 10,000 unique collectibles. The project consists of several NFT sets, each of which offers a unique set of characteristics, with each characteristic having a specific rarity. This will ensure that some zombits are less common than others.









The project has planned a number of events, including the launch of 10,000 Humanbits in October, the development of the Humanbits vs Zombits game in October and November, the launch of the game in November, and the introduction of a Zombits stake pool in December.

Next, Armstrong also brought up a project called SpaceBudz, which also includes 10,000 units, each of which represents a unique astronaut owned by a single collector at a time.

And finally there is Clay Nation, which has a collection of only 10 characters. However, each of them has around 100 handmade clay properties in 8 different categories. Each character will double when they enter Clay Nation, which is meant to be an exclusive membership zone with a very festive atmosphere.