Chris Pratt sticks to these 9 wisdoms

Some actors find it difficult to accept acceptance speeches at award ceremonies. Chris Pratt obviously has no problem at all: As the elected “head” of an entire generation, when he received the “Generation Award” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, he explained what one should pay attention to in order to lead a full life. Some of his wisdoms were funny as usual, others were meant quite seriously and generated thunderous applause.









Chris Pratt’s nine rules of life

“Breathe. Otherwise you will suffocate. “ “You have a soul. Be careful with it. “ “Don’t be an ass. If you’re strong, be a protector, and if you’re smart, be a humble influencer. Strength and intelligence can be weapons, do not use them against the weak. Otherwise that will make you a bastard. “ “If you need to give medication to a dog, put it in a small hamburger. So they don’t even notice that they are eating medicine. “ “No matter what it is, you deserve it. Do a good deed, help someone who is having problems, be there for them. It feels good and it’s good for your soul. “ “God really exists. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe in it. I do it.” “If you have to make a bunch at a party but are embarrassed about stinking in the bathroom: lock the door, sit down and pee everything out first. Then do the pile and wash it down. Boom! This will minimize the amount of time your pile is in contact with the air. Trust me, this is pure science. “ “Learn to pray. It’s easy and so good for your soul. “ “Nobody is perfect. People will tell you that you are perfect the way you are. That’s not true! You are not perfect But a higher power made you that way and if you accept that you will feel gratitude. “

Chris Pratt is known, among other things, for his humorous and lovable roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World”. In the series “Parks and Recreation” he also played April’s simple friend, played by Aubrey Plaza. The actress and colleague Bryce Dallas Howard presented him with his award on Monday, but not without first mentioning with a wink: “Your characters are stupid, have good intentions, but not always the best ideas. But nobody loves you as much as April … nobody. “

Special message to son Jack

In his speech, the actor thanked family and friends, but also addressed a few moving words to his five-year-old son Jack, “who will see this at some point: little one, I love you, more than anything else in the world.”